Come join NARAL Pro-Choice California for our next monthly Action Council meeting. We need new action volunteers in the fight for advancing reproductive freedom for every body!
When: Tuesday, February 1st at 7 pm PST
Where: Zoom (we will send the link after you RSVP)
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/naral/event/437371/
We’ve arrived at a pivotal moment in the fight for reproductive freedom. With the legal right to abortion on the line like never before, we need to be ready to seize every opportunity to organize, build power, and fight for policies that ensure our families and communities have everything they need to thrive
Action Councils develop and execute events and campaigns to make sure we’re electing reproductive freedom champions to office, passing proactive legislation, and advancing reproductive freedom for every body.
Join the next Action Council meeting to learn how YOU can make a difference in the fight for reproductive freedom! Learn what’s at stake with our reproductive freedom, take action, find out about volunteer and leadership opportunities, and meet the team.
