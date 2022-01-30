top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 2/3/2022
What You Can Do About Climate Change
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday February 03
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorKQED Live
Location Details
Livestream - The Commons, KQED Headquarters
Thursday, Feb 3, 7-8:30pm Pacific

Climate Reporter Laura Klivans leads a workshop about how we can get involved in climate action - no matter how busy our lives are.

Laura invites Britt Wray, a researcher who investigates mental health impacts of the climate crisis and their disproportionate burden on young people, to discuss what forms of coping can help us create better personal and planetary outcomes. We'll be joined by UC Davis Ph.D. Candidate and Forbes writer Priya Shukla, who studies the effects of climate change on shellfish aquaculture operations, and hear from her about how individuals can create system-wide change. Violet Wulf-Saena, founder of Climate Resilient Communities, will speak to the high-impact change created by community organizing action. By the end of the hour, you'll leave knowing how to utilize what you love to make a difference.

Free - Livestream.
sm_839_v0.jpg
original image (2560x1440)
For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/event/1582

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 30th, 2022 10:53 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 202.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code