Thursday, Feb 3, 7-8:30pm Pacific



Climate Reporter Laura Klivans leads a workshop about how we can get involved in climate action - no matter how busy our lives are.



Laura invites Britt Wray, a researcher who investigates mental health impacts of the climate crisis and their disproportionate burden on young people, to discuss what forms of coping can help us create better personal and planetary outcomes. We'll be joined by UC Davis Ph.D. Candidate and Forbes writer Priya Shukla, who studies the effects of climate change on shellfish aquaculture operations, and hear from her about how individuals can create system-wide change. Violet Wulf-Saena, founder of Climate Resilient Communities, will speak to the high-impact change created by community organizing action. By the end of the hour, you'll leave knowing how to utilize what you love to make a difference.



Free - Livestream. For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/event/1582

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 30th, 2022 10:53 AM