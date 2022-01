As part of an international day of action on January 27, 2022 for the 5,000 South African Clover workers actions took place all over the world including in San Francisco at the Israeli consulate. The workers have been on strike since November 22, 2022.

As part of an international day of action on January 27th for the 5,000 striking Clover workers in South Africa a rally was held at the Israeli consulate in San Francisco. Clover which is owned by Israeli billionaires David and Dorit Wertheim own the Clover through a take-over by their companies Milco and the 'Israeli Central Bottling Company. As soon as they took over, they imposed a 20% pay cut and began massive asset stripping and shutting down production.Speakers talked about the role of the ANC Ramaphosa government which approved the take-over by these billionaires despite information that they have used their bank to finance illegal settlements on Palestinian land. They also have dairies in Palestinian lands and supply Coca-Cola products to these settlements. Their company CBC has the franchise for Coca-Cola in Israel and now want to ship Israeli product to replace Clover products.Also a report was made on the role of the Israeli government and trade union Histadrut in supporting the South Africa regime and also engaged in terrorism and assassinations of trade unionists and leftists in Central and Latin America.The rally was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor PartyFor Financial Support To Clover GIWUSAMark all contributions as "STRIKE SUPPORT":Account name: GIWUSABank: NedbankAccount No: 1180111508Account type: Cheque accountBranch Code: 10210900Reference: Strike SupportORPayPal: workerssolidarityfund [at] gmail.com Additional media:Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA President Mametlwe SebeiSouth African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli BillionairesThe Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire FamilyClover cancels Christmas to punish striking workersSA Occupy Israeli Owned Clover to Defeat Factory Closures, Job Losses and Wage CutsMembers of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase.Day 2 – Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increaseStriking South Africa GIWUSA and FAWU Clover members call for the nationalization of CloverStriking GIWUSA and FAWU members are calling for among other things, the nationalizationof CloverClover SA workers march to the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria: Charles PhahlaIsrael Zim Line Hit With Pickets In 2010-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli ApartheidFor additional information:Solidarity with Striking Clover Workers in South Africa!United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP