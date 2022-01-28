top
Palestine
Palestine
Victory To South African Clover Workers & Smash Israeli Union Busting! For Workers Control
by Labor Video Projecct
Friday Jan 28th, 2022 6:27 PM
As part of an international day of action on January 27, 2022 for the 5,000 South African Clover workers actions took place all over the world including in San Francisco at the Israeli consulate. The workers have been on strike since November 22, 2022.
sm_clover_sf_picket_together.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
As part of an international day of action on January 27th for the 5,000 striking Clover workers in South Africa a rally was held at the Israeli consulate in San Francisco. Clover which is owned by Israeli billionaires David and Dorit Wertheim own the Clover through a take-over by their companies Milco and the 'Israeli Central Bottling Company. As soon as they took over, they imposed a 20% pay cut and began massive asset stripping and shutting down production.

Speakers talked about the role of the ANC Ramaphosa government which approved the take-over by these billionaires despite information that they have used their bank to finance illegal settlements on Palestinian land. They also have dairies in Palestinian lands and supply Coca-Cola products to these settlements. Their company CBC has the franchise for Coca-Cola in Israel and now want to ship Israeli product to replace Clover products.

Also a report was made on the role of the Israeli government and trade union Histadrut in supporting the South Africa regime and also engaged in terrorism and assassinations of trade unionists and leftists in Central and Latin America.

The rally was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party

For Financial Support To Clover GIWUSA
Mark all contributions as "STRIKE SUPPORT":
Account name: GIWUSA
Bank: Nedbank
Account No: 1180111508
Account type: Cheque account
Branch Code: 10210900
Reference: Strike Support
OR
PayPal: workerssolidarityfund [at] gmail.com

Additional media:
Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA President Mametlwe Sebei
https://youtu.be/q8I3vjfJG_8

South African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli Billionaires
https://youtu.be/APJGEE2eozY

The Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire Family
https://youtu.be/u0BjYZeEmpQ

Clover cancels Christmas to punish striking workers
https://www.newframe.com/clover-cancels-christmas-to-punish-striking-workers/?fbclid=IwAR1Tv5S-2lkvWqDV5H1gAlKOSi73MnelcLu1iKSSHm6-5odxedI6X921YN4

SA Occupy Israeli Owned Clover to Defeat Factory Closures, Job Losses and Wage Cuts
https://imemc.org/article/south-african-trade-unions-say-no-israeli-takeover-of-clover/

Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNDpKxhuV74

Day 2 – Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase
https://omny.fm/shows/metro-fm-talk-with-ayabonga-cawe/shop-stewards-corner-charles-phahla#description

Striking South Africa GIWUSA and FAWU Clover members call for the nationalization of Clover
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awQUr5o4Ais

Striking GIWUSA and FAWU members are calling for among other things, the nationalization
of Clover
https://peoplesdispatch.org/2020/05/01/south-africas-largest-dairy-company-forced-to-shutdown-plant-after-workers-test-positive-for-covid-19/

Clover SA workers march to the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria: Charles Phahla
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zep1CTeX7hE

Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets In 2010-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk

For additional information:
Solidarity with Striking Clover Workers in South Africa!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe4H3FGmOu8-Pn5zNSaUkoAn-8komiSwtfzmXRKyZKxabW6iw/viewform
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP
http://www.ufclp.org info [at] ufclp.oorg
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/139dvJfFONg
§Retired ILWU Local 10 longshoremen Jack Heyman Spoke
by Labor Video Projecct
Friday Jan 28th, 2022 6:27 PM
sm_img_4741.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Retired ILWU Local 10 longshore leader Jack Heyman spoke about the role of the ILWU in fighting apartheid.
https://youtu.be/139dvJfFONg
§Victory To Clover Strikers
by Labor Video Projecct
Friday Jan 28th, 2022 6:27 PM
sm_img_4776.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Liza Milos, a member of CWA UPTE spoke about the fight against privatization and the fight for democracy in the labor movement.
https://youtu.be/139dvJfFONg
§From South Africa To Oakland
by Labor Video Projecct
Friday Jan 28th, 2022 6:27 PM
sm_img_4775.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Melody Davis, a resident of West Oakland talked about the privatization scheme by the billionaire's GAP & A's owner John Fisher to destroy the working port and gentrify West Oakland with 3,000 million dollar condos.
https://youtu.be/139dvJfFONg
§International Day Of Action For 5,000 South African Clover Workers
by Labor Video Projecct
Friday Jan 28th, 2022 6:27 PM
sm_clover_day_of_action.jpg
original image (960x1280)
The action in San Francisco was part of an international day of action for support of the South African Clover workers. They face an Israeli union busting billionaire Wertheim family.
https://youtu.be/139dvJfFONg
§Workers Of The World Unite!
by Labor Video Projecct
Friday Jan 28th, 2022 6:27 PM
sm_img_4785.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Supporters of the Clover workers called for all workers world to unite. International workers solidarity is critical in fighting multi-nationals around the world.
https://youtu.be/139dvJfFONg
§SA President Ramaphosa Supports The Billionaire Wertheim Take-over
by Labor Video Projecct
Friday Jan 28th, 2022 6:27 PM
sa_investmentn_pledges.jpeg
SA president Ramaphosa's government supported the take-over of Clover by the Israeli billionaire Wertheim family. He himself has the franchise for McDonald's in South Africa as the Wertheim's have the Coca-Cola in Israel.
https://youtu.be/139dvJfFONg
