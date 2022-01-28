From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Victory To South African Clover Workers & Smash Israeli Union Busting! For Workers Control by Labor Video Projecct

As part of an international day of action on January 27, 2022 for the 5,000 South African Clover workers actions took place all over the world including in San Francisco at the Israeli consulate. The workers have been on strike since November 22, 2022.



Speakers talked about the role of the ANC Ramaphosa government which approved the take-over by these billionaires despite information that they have used their bank to finance illegal settlements on Palestinian land. They also have dairies in Palestinian lands and supply Coca-Cola products to these settlements. Their company CBC has the franchise for Coca-Cola in Israel and now want to ship Israeli product to replace Clover products.



Also a report was made on the role of the Israeli government and trade union Histadrut in supporting the South Africa regime and also engaged in terrorism and assassinations of trade unionists and leftists in Central and Latin America.



The rally was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party



For Financial Support To Clover GIWUSA

Mark all contributions as "STRIKE SUPPORT":

Account name: GIWUSA

Bank: Nedbank

Account No: 1180111508

Account type: Cheque account

Branch Code: 10210900

Reference: Strike Support

OR

PayPal:



Additional media:

Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA President Mametlwe Sebei

https://youtu.be/q8I3vjfJG_8



South African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli Billionaires

https://youtu.be/APJGEE2eozY



The Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire Family

https://youtu.be/u0BjYZeEmpQ



Clover cancels Christmas to punish striking workers

https://www.newframe.com/clover-cancels-christmas-to-punish-striking-workers/?fbclid=IwAR1Tv5S-2lkvWqDV5H1gAlKOSi73MnelcLu1iKSSHm6-5odxedI6X921YN4



SA Occupy Israeli Owned Clover to Defeat Factory Closures, Job Losses and Wage Cuts

https://imemc.org/article/south-african-trade-unions-say-no-israeli-takeover-of-clover/



Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNDpKxhuV74



Day 2 – Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase

https://omny.fm/shows/metro-fm-talk-with-ayabonga-cawe/shop-stewards-corner-charles-phahla#description



Striking South Africa GIWUSA and FAWU Clover members call for the nationalization of Clover

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awQUr5o4Ais



Striking GIWUSA and FAWU members are calling for among other things, the nationalization

of Clover

https://peoplesdispatch.org/2020/05/01/south-africas-largest-dairy-company-forced-to-shutdown-plant-after-workers-test-positive-for-covid-19/



Clover SA workers march to the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria: Charles Phahla

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zep1CTeX7hE



Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets In 2010-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid

https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk



For additional information:

Solidarity with Striking Clover Workers in South Africa!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe4H3FGmOu8-Pn5zNSaUkoAn-8komiSwtfzmXRKyZKxabW6iw/viewform

United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP

http://www.ufclp.org info [at] ufclp.oorg

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.labormedia.net As part of an international day of action on January 27th for the 5,000 striking Clover workers in South Africa a rally was held at the Israeli consulate in San Francisco. Clover which is owned by Israeli billionaires David and Dorit Wertheim own the Clover through a take-over by their companies Milco and the 'Israeli Central Bottling Company. As soon as they took over, they imposed a 20% pay cut and began massive asset stripping and shutting down production.Speakers talked about the role of the ANC Ramaphosa government which approved the take-over by these billionaires despite information that they have used their bank to finance illegal settlements on Palestinian land. They also have dairies in Palestinian lands and supply Coca-Cola products to these settlements. Their company CBC has the franchise for Coca-Cola in Israel and now want to ship Israeli product to replace Clover products.Also a report was made on the role of the Israeli government and trade union Histadrut in supporting the South Africa regime and also engaged in terrorism and assassinations of trade unionists and leftists in Central and Latin America.The rally was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor PartyFor Financial Support To Clover GIWUSAMark all contributions as "STRIKE SUPPORT":Account name: GIWUSABank: NedbankAccount No: 1180111508Account type: Cheque accountBranch Code: 10210900Reference: Strike SupportORPayPal: workerssolidarityfund [at] gmail.com Additional media:Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA President Mametlwe SebeiSouth African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli BillionairesThe Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire FamilyClover cancels Christmas to punish striking workersSA Occupy Israeli Owned Clover to Defeat Factory Closures, Job Losses and Wage CutsMembers of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase.Day 2 – Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increaseStriking South Africa GIWUSA and FAWU Clover members call for the nationalization of CloverStriking GIWUSA and FAWU members are calling for among other things, the nationalizationof CloverClover SA workers march to the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria: Charles PhahlaIsrael Zim Line Hit With Pickets In 2010-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli ApartheidFor additional information:Solidarity with Striking Clover Workers in South Africa!United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLPProduction of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/139dvJfFONg

§ Retired ILWU Local 10 longshoremen Jack Heyman Spoke by Labor Video Projecct

Retired ILWU Local 10 longshore leader Jack Heyman spoke about the role of the ILWU in fighting apartheid. https://youtu.be/139dvJfFONg

§ Victory To Clover Strikers by Labor Video Projecct

Liza Milos, a member of CWA UPTE spoke about the fight against privatization and the fight for democracy in the labor movement. https://youtu.be/139dvJfFONg

§ From South Africa To Oakland by Labor Video Projecct

Melody Davis, a resident of West Oakland talked about the privatization scheme by the billionaire's GAP & A's owner John Fisher to destroy the working port and gentrify West Oakland with 3,000 million dollar condos. https://youtu.be/139dvJfFONg

§ International Day Of Action For 5,000 South African Clover Workers by Labor Video Projecct

The action in San Francisco was part of an international day of action for support of the South African Clover workers. They face an Israeli union busting billionaire Wertheim family. https://youtu.be/139dvJfFONg

§ Workers Of The World Unite! by Labor Video Projecct

Supporters of the Clover workers called for all workers world to unite. International workers solidarity is critical in fighting multi-nationals around the world. https://youtu.be/139dvJfFONg