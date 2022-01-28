top
Related Categories: East Bay | Animal Liberation
View events for the week of 1/30/2022
One Living Sanctuary Volunteer Day
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday January 30
Time 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Location Details
2785 Franklin Canyon Rd, Martinez, CA 94553
Once a month we all go volunteer together at One Living Sanctuary. We will gather and go over tasks at 10am in the driveway. Please bring your own lunch and reusable water bottle.

We will help with chores around the sanctuary. Please wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty, jeans are best, work boots, and gloves. There will be simple jobs, dirty jobs (my favorite) as well as jobs that may require a higher level of physical fitness (my super favorite).

Please drive slowly down the long driveway. There are sometimes animals around and we want everyone to be safe.

We recommend wearing layers as it can be cold early in the morning. If you have work gloves, please bring them but we will have extra if needed as well as hand sanitizer.

Also please sign this volunteer waiver!
https://docs.google.com/.../1RwwrntBC.../viewform...

Spending time with the animals we are fighting for is not only good for your mental health and well being but it reinforces our commitment to the cause.

Learn more about the sanctuary and support them here:
facebook.com/onelivingsanctuary
Instagram @one_living_sanctuary
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1070651017...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 28th, 2022 3:21 PM
