2022 Racial Justice Summit: Connected by Justice & Intersectionality
Facing the Realities of Race in America
When: Feb 23, 2022 @ 8 AM - 11 AM PT (11 AM - 2 PM ET)
Where: Online via Zoom
More info: https://now.org/2022-racial-justice-summit/
RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMof-Cprz4oHNPS5UU6sQZ8MwdZ6OMqYD1S
After enduring another year paralyzed by a pandemic, an escalating financial crisis, political hyperpolarization, supply chain issues, labor shortages, and a coordinated assault on civil rights, the United States is facing a turning point that endangers our fragile democracy.
This circling storm threatens marginalized communities of color, in particular. But as we face intersectional crises, we must identify intersectional solutions to support intersectional justice.
This year the National Organization for Women (NOW) will host our annual Racial Justice Summit [Connected by Justice & Intersectionality: Facing the Realities of Race in America] on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Throughout the event, we will focus on discussions that address the critical and intersectional issues of race and reproductive rights and health, voting rights, and the housing crisis.
The event will feature dialogue between notable thought leaders, Congressional members, constituents, and stakeholders of all different backgrounds regarding racial justice.
