top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice | Womyn
View events for the week of 2/23/2022
Racial Justice Summit: Justice & Intersectionality - Facing the Realities of Race in U.S.
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday February 23
Time 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorNational Organization of Women (NOW)
Location Details
Online via Zoom
2022 Racial Justice Summit: Connected by Justice & Intersectionality

Facing the Realities of Race in America

When: Feb 23, 2022 @ 8 AM - 11 AM PT (11 AM - 2 PM ET)

Where: Online via Zoom

More info: https://now.org/2022-racial-justice-summit/

RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMof-Cprz4oHNPS5UU6sQZ8MwdZ6OMqYD1S


After enduring another year paralyzed by a pandemic, an escalating financial crisis, political hyperpolarization, supply chain issues, labor shortages, and a coordinated assault on civil rights, the United States is facing a turning point that endangers our fragile democracy.

This circling storm threatens marginalized communities of color, in particular. But as we face intersectional crises, we must identify intersectional solutions to support intersectional justice.

This year the National Organization for Women (NOW) will host our annual Racial Justice Summit [Connected by Justice & Intersectionality: Facing the Realities of Race in America] on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Throughout the event, we will focus on discussions that address the critical and intersectional issues of race and reproductive rights and health, voting rights, and the housing crisis.

The event will feature dialogue between notable thought leaders, Congressional members, constituents, and stakeholders of all different backgrounds regarding racial justice.

sm_now_summit.jpg
original image (1600x900)
For more event information: https://now.org/2022-racial-justice-summit/

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 28th, 2022 2:07 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 202.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code