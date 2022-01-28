Nevada and Canada: Laboratories for Genocide and Death by Brenda Norrell



The United States government left a trail of cancer and death for Western Shoshone during secret atomic bomb testing, Western Shoshone Ian Zabarte tells the White House. In Canada, the government and churches carried out the systematic kidnapping, starvation, torture and murder of Native children who were incarcerated in residential schools. As unmarked graves of children are discovered, the horrific abuse and medical experiments are described by The Tyee media. Mohawk Mothers are holding McGill responsible in Montreal for UKUltra torture and mind control experiments on Mohawk children conducted by the Canadian government and US CIA.