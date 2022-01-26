top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
Emergency Action: "Negotiate, Don’t Escalate: No War With Russia!"
Date Tuesday February 01
Time 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCynthia Papermaster
Location Details
San Francisco Ferry Bldg., foot of Market Street
Join CODEPINK in an Emergency Action to speak out against an unnecessary war with Russia which could possibly lead to the use of nuclear weapons. If the war starts before Feb. 1, this action will still take place, to speak out against it. We are on the brink of a massive war between the US and Russia—two nuclear-armed states. The time to speak out is now! The Russian people don't want war; the Ukrainian people don't want war. And we don't want our soldiers to die in an unnecessary war with Russia! President Biden has just ordered 8,500 US troops to be on heightened alert for possible deployment to Eastern Europe, as the dangerous escalation at the Russian/Ukrainian border standoff intensifies. Biden is also considering sending more warships and aircraft, and has already delivered more “lethal aid” to Ukraine. The $500 million Congress is set to pass through a fast-track vote, could and should be used on communities and climate. The Pentagon has said that there is the possibility of sending as many as 50,000 troops!!! We are asking people to call the White House Comment Line: (202) 456-1111 to urge diplomacy, not troops and weapons; call Congress via Capitol Hill Switchboard (202) 224-3121 and urge them to sign on to Barbara Lee and Pramila Jayapal's letter to President Biden, urging the President not to send more troops and weapons to Eastern Europe to risk war with Russia, and to NOT sign on to Congressman Meek's H.R. 6470 to further embroil the U.S. militarily but to introduce legislation supporting a moratorium on NATO expansion."
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 26th, 2022 11:30 PM
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
