Tents and Cash Not Cops the Bash by GAY SHAME



In response to Mayor London Breed’s continued attack on houseless people In the Tenderloin and all over San Francisco GAY SHAME created a “Tents and Cash Not Cops the Bash” mutual aid project. We are not service workers and are not a nonprofit, we are just some trans and queer people that want to continue to build solidarity with people that have been fucked over by the City.

In response to Mayor London Breed’s continued attack on houseless people In the Tenderloin and all over San Francisco GAY SHAME created a “Tents and Cash Not Cops the Bash” mutual aid project. We are not service workers and are not a nonprofit, we are just some trans and queer people that want to continue to build solidarity with people that have been fucked over by the City.



City organizations that claim to be “help” unhoused San Franciscans, like DPW, DPH, HOT Team, Urban Alchemy, SFPD, throw out people’s tent homes, personal documents, medications, mobility devices, and other valuables. Throughout the pandemic, Mayor London Breed has fought to close Shelter in Place (SIP) hotels which force people back onto the street. Meanwhile, there are thousands of units of empty luxury housing units sitting empty. Every day that passes London Breed and all the politicians in SF not only refuse to house people, but they also threaten the lives of San Franciscans by increasing street sweeps, police presence, and utilizing conservatorship against poor people.



The City and non-profits have managed to line their own pockets with millions of dollars of pandemic-relief funding but almost none of it makes it to people on the streets.



Our support is based on the following ideas and principles:



- People must have the ability to self-direct their own care and services.



- Conservatorship kills. Cops terrorize people, they don't "offer help". ABOLISH SFPD



- As much as possible: supporting people with direct resources (housing, food, cash, etc) is better than fake government directed services.



-100% of funds will go directly to houseless people in SF, most of whom are people of color.



Throughout January 2022 we gave out 40 bundles of $40 throughout the Tenderloin, Castro, Soma, and the Haight. We also gave out 38 tents at 16th Street Bart Plaza alongside Food Not Bombs.



FUCK LONDON BREED

FUCK SFPD & DPW

WE GOT EACH OTHER





GAY SHAME is a virus in the system. We are committed to a trans/queer extravaganza that brings direct action to spectacular levels of confrontation. We work collectively outside boring and deceptive non-profit models to fight white supremacy, capitalism, ableism, cops, settler-colonialism and all forms of domination. Liberals think we are frivolous decorations and mainstream gays want us gone. Against them and with each other we instigate, irritate, and agitate, to build cultures of devastating resistance.

