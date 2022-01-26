🚨 Emergency Organizing Call 🚨
Join Demand Justice @wedemandjustice and Black Lives Matter @Blklivesmatter to discuss replacing Justice Breyer with the first Black woman Supreme Court justice in history!
Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring from the Supreme Court, and President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman in history to fill the vacancy. We’re holding an emergency organizing call to talk about what we need to do to ensure President Biden’s nominee is confirmed as quickly as possible.
Republicans will do everything in their power to steal another Supreme Court seat, so we need all hands on deck!
Thursday, Jan. 27th at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
RSVP for Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9516432271563/WN_Iddao3f4SWGCCsuS6O4w3g
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WeDemandJustice/status/1486462445577125891
Date
|Thursday January 27
Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type
|Other
Organizer/Author
|Black Lives Matter and Demand Justice
Location Details
|Online event
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 26th, 2022 3:26 PM
