Join Demand Justice @wedemandjustice and Black Lives Matter @Blklivesmatter to discuss replacing Justice Breyer with the first Black woman Supreme Court justice in history!



Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring from the Supreme Court, and President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman in history to fill the vacancy. We’re holding an emergency organizing call to talk about what we need to do to ensure President Biden’s nominee is confirmed as quickly as possible.



Republicans will do everything in their power to steal another Supreme Court seat, so we need all hands on deck!



Thursday, Jan. 27th at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)



RSVP for Zoom:



Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 26th, 2022 3:26 PM