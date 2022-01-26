Hope you can join us for a webinar on Saturday January 29th

11am to 1pm: Haiti at the Crossroads: Rebuilding Popular Democracy!



Speakers:

Moderator: Prof. Walter Turner (College of Marin); Margaret Prescod (Sojourner Truth Radio Show), Borgela Jeantine aka Kafenol (Community Organizer and Radio Show Emisyon Fanmi Lavalas, Montreal, Canada), Leslie Mullin (Haiti Action Committee), Prof. Frantz Jerome (Community Organizer, Editorialist/Translator - Dekantasyon Radio Show)



Haiti is now at a crossroads. Hundreds of organizations, including Fanmi Lavalas, the people’s party, have signed onto the Montana Accord, calling for the end of the dictatorship and a new transitional government. The ruling PHTK party is now totally isolated, dependent on U.S. support for survival.

Please join the Haiti Action Committee for a webinar as we begin our 30th year of solidarity with the popular movement in Haiti.



We will discuss the fast-changing events on the ground in Haiti as well as the ongoing refugee crisis, which has seen over 15,000 Haitians deported back to Haiti from the US. For more event information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net

