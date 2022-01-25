top
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 2/6/2022
Wine Tasting for Reparations
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday February 06
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorUhuru Solidarity with Juice for Justice
Location Details
City Slicker Farms
2847 Peralta St, Oakland, CA 94608
Uhuru Foods & Pies in Oakland in conjunction with Black Power Blueprint in St. Louis, are embarking on a huge, one of a kind building project and you are invited to participate in and support the realization of this historic movement.

Join us for this one of a kind Wine Tasting for Reparations to raise money for the historical Jiko Kitchen Project*. There will be food, wine, and a sit down wine tasting hosted by Emilia Aiello from Juice for Justice, Idoia de Eguia Luna from Hobo Wine Company in Sonoma, CA.

All ticket sales go towards the Jiko Kitchen Project*.

Tickets are a sliding scale donation starting at $50. Virtual tickets are available starting at $70. All who donate $80+ to the ticket price will receive a gifted bottle of wine, donated by one of our affiliates, Cittavino & Co.

More info / tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-tasting-for-reparations-tickets-230746197087

On February 6, 2022, UFP and the Uhuru Solidarity Movement will partner with Juice for Justice, a volunteer fundraising organization that hosts educational wine tastings, to raise money for the Jiko Kitchen Project. With gentrification and the rising prices in Oakland, UFP wants to reconnect with their roots in the south and headquarter the organization in St. Louis, home of the Black Power Blueprint, where they believe they can make a lasting impact on the community, while continuing to win support and sell pies in the Bay Area.

The Jiko Kitchen will provide training programs to formerly incarcerated men and women, not just help people start their own businesses, but to bring the people together culturally and economically: to uplift the entire community and create a self-sustaining and empowered people.

Jiko will be state of the art as it was designed by Michel Suas, the founder of the SF Baking Institute and an Uhuru Pies supporter and St. Louis architect Duane Thompson. In addition, there are plans for large outdoor spaces and rooms for other community driven programs. This project is already in motion and funds already raised for this massive and historical project. The design and architectural plans have been made and the goal is to start construction in early 2022.

Join us in supporting the realization of this historic movement.

More info / tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-tasting-for-reparations-tickets-230746197087
wine_tasting_landscape.jpeg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-tasting-...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 25th, 2022 9:14 PM
Add Your Comments
