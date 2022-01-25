From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 2/4/2022
|Transit Equity Day - Join Bay Area-wide lunchtime zoom event & action!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday February 04
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Labor rise for sustainability
|Location Details
|register for zoom meeting https://bit.ly/Transitequity
|
For more event information: https://www.labor4sustainability.org/trans...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 25th, 2022 11:37 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network