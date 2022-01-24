The war on Yemen has spanned 3 administrations, killing hundreds of thousands of Yemenis. A year ago, Biden announced an end support of "offensive operations". While this was criticized at the time for being overly vague and not doing enough, most saw this as a shift from his predecessors. But it was not.



The bombings, killings, and US support have only increased. Just recently, two towns were attacked, leaving over 70 dead, including children.



While this goes on, the "progressives" in Congress like Ro Khanna refuse to do anything. A few letters and a weak ammendment on the National Defense Authorization Act, just simply aren't enough.



Anti-war activists and the Yemeni community demand a War Powers Resolution Now! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/unitedagainstwara...

