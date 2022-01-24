"A dramatically new understanding of human history, challenging our most fundamental assumptions about social evolution―from the development of agriculture and cities to the origins of the state, democracy, and inequality―and revealing new possibilities for human emancipation..."Strike Debt Bay Area hosts this non-technical book group discussion monthly on new and radical economic thinking. Previous readings have included Doughnut Economics, Limits, Banking on the People, Capital and Its Discontents, How to Be an Anti-Capitalist in the 21st Century, The Deficit Myth, Revenge Capitalism, the Edge of Chaos blog symposium , Re-enchanting the World: Feminism and the Politics of the Commons, The Optimist’s Telescope, Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism, Exploring Degrowth, The Origin of Wealth and Mine!.
|Date
|Saturday February 12
|Time
|4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Strike Debt Bay Area
|strike.debt.bay.area [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|Email strike.debt.bay.area@gmail.com a few days beforehand for the the online invite.
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 24th, 2022 11:25 AM
