Tue, 2/1, 6 pm (& Wed, 2/2, 12 Noon) -- Info Sessions: The Worldwide Teach-In On Climate & Justice (3.30.22) -- Join a 30-minute virtual info session to learn how to organize a 3-hour teach-in at your campus or organization. (Multiple dates and times) -- Calling all Climate-Concerned Educators, Students and Community Members! -- On March 30, 2022, over 1,000 Colleges, Universities, High Schools and K-8 schools worldwide will engage over half a million people, online and in-person, in a one-day Teach-In on climate solutions and justice in the transition. Faith groups, civic organizations and businesses can participate too -- Join a 30-minute virtual information session to learn how to easily organize a three-hour teach-in on your campus or at your organization -- Time is short: help engage hundreds of people in climate solutions dialog locally, hundreds of thousands worldwide. If you care about stabilizing the climate, then please spend 30 minutes learning about how together, we can change the future:Wed, 2/2, 9 am -- In Conversation with Selma James -- Selma James is 2021’s winner of the SMK Lifetime Achievement Award, for her antisexist, antiracist campaigning. For over sixty years, she has organised from the perspective of unwaged women who, with their biological and caring work, reproduce the whole human race—whatever else they do. This work goes on almost unnoticed everywhere, in every culture. It is not prioritized economically, politically, or socially, and women are discriminated against and impoverished for doing it -- In 1972 she put forward Wages for Housework (WFH) as a demand and a political perspective that redefined the working class. The International WFH Campaign she founded coordinates the Global Women’s Strike. She coined the word “unwaged,” which incorporates all workers without wages -- Now, she makes the powerful argument that the struggle for climate justice can draw on all the movements people have formed to refuse exploitation. There is one continuum between the care and protection of people and of the planet -- Our Time Is Now: Sex, Race, Class, and Caring for People and Planet, is a new book that compiles several decades of James’s work -- It includes the unusual history of how autonomous organizations formed within the International Wages for Housework Campaign and reshaped it. Women of colour, queer women, sex workers, women with disabilities – each independent but mutually accountable (including to the men’s network with whom they work) as they confront sexism, racism, deportation, rape, and other violence:Wed, 2/2, 6 pm -- Jonathan M. Katz in conversation with David Talbot discussing "Gangsters of Capitalism" published by St. Martin's Press -- City Lights celebrates the release of Gangsters of Capitalism: Smedley Butler, the Marines, and the Making and Breaking of America’s Empire, by Jonathan Myerson Katz -- A groundbreaking journey tracing America’s forgotten path to global power—and how its legacies shape our world today—told through the extraordinary life of a complicated Marine -- Smedley Butler was the most celebrated warfighter of his time. Bestselling books were written about him. Hollywood adored him. Wherever the flag went, “The Fighting Quaker” went—serving in nearly every major overseas conflict from the Spanish War of 1898 until the eve of World War II. From his first days as a 16-year-old recruit at the newly seized Guantánamo Bay, he blazed a path for empire: helping annex the Philippines and the land for the Panama Canal, leading troops in China (twice), and helping invade and occupy Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Haiti, Mexico, and more. Yet in retirement, Butler turned into a warrior against war, imperialism, and big business, declaring: “I was a racketeer for capitalism." -- Award-winning author Jonathan Myerson Katz traveled across the world—from China to Guantánamo, the mountains of Haiti to the Panama Canal—and pored over the personal letters of Butler, his fellow Marines, and his Quaker family on Philadelphia's Main Line. Along the way, Katz shows how the consequences of the Marines' actions are still very much alive: talking politics with a Sandinista commander in Nicaragua, getting a martial arts lesson from a devotee of the Boxer Rebellion in China, and getting cast as a P.O.W. extra in a Filipino movie about their American War. Tracing a path from the first wave of U.S. overseas expansionism to the rise of fascism in the 1930s to the crises of democracy in our own time, Gangsters of Capitalism tells an urgent story about a formative era most Americans have never learned about, but that the rest of the world cannot forget -- David Talbot is the esteemed author of four popular history books, and the founder and original editor in chief of one of the first entirely digital publications, Salon magazine. A former senior editor of Mother Jones magazine, his book Season of the Witch was a San Francisco Chronicle bestseller for four years. His most recent book is titled By the Light of Burning Dreams: The Triumphs and Tragedies of the Second American Revolution and was co-authored with his sister Margaret Talbot:Thu, 2/3, 8 am -- Futures Lecture: Seeing Like a Supply Chain - A Talk by Miriam Posner -- Event Description: For most of us, supply chains are background noise to our real lives, but lately, product shortages and container-ship traffic jams have exposed a surprising range of vulnerabilities. How did we get here? How should we think this problem through? This talk explains how the world of supply-chain management came to look as it does, with special attention to the data and technology that undergird these circuits of commerce. Supply-chain experts may crave transparency, I argue, but the peculiar structure of these global circuits requires strategic gaps and omissions in our knowledge of them -- Speaker Bio: Miriam Posner is an assistant professor at the UCLA Department of Information Studies. She’s also a digital humanist with interests in labor, race, feminism, and the history and philosophy of data. As a digital humanist, she is particularly interested in the visualization of large bodies of data from cultural heritage institutions and the epistemological questions that arise from the conjunction of data and the humanities. She is at work on a book about how multinational corporations make use of data in their supply chains, under contract with Yale University Press:Thu, 2/3, 10 am -- Help! I’ve been historically overworked -- Join scholar and author, Susan Ferguson to discuss how we can make life better for the working women of the world -- As we’re pushing through yet another industrial revolution, exacerbated by the pandemic and underpinned by technology, we are leaving a trail of weary women’s bodies behind us – Caryatids of capitalist production. So how can we make sense of this present moment and what can we do to make life better for the working women of the world? -- In this Gendered organisational practice research cluster event, leading scholar of work and social reproduction Sue Ferguson will help us make sense of these questions by guiding us through more than two centuries’ worth of theorising about women’s unpaid labour, as well as their relationship to waged labour -- Down your tools for an hour and join us on 3 February 2022 -- Susan Ferguson is Associate Professor Emerita at Wilfrid Laurier in Canada. She is a Marxist-Feminist scholar and activist, who has been reading, writing and thinking about social reproduction theory for many years. Her published work includes articles on feminist theory, childhood and capitalism, and Canadian political discourse. Her book, Women and Work: Social Reproduction, Feminism and Labour was published in 2020 by Pluto Press. Ferguson is also a member of Faculty4Palestine and on the editorial board of Midnight Sun. She is currently living in Houston, Texas -- Dr Nela Smolovic Jones is a Lecturer in Organisation Studies at The Open University's Department for People and Organisations. Her research focuses on the interface between gender and democratic practice, especially areas such as feminist solidarity building, democratic organising, equality at the workplace and institutional forms of gendered corruption -- Nela is also the founder and director of the Gendered Organisational Practice (GOP) research cluster, which sits within the REEF academic centre of excellence. The cluster provides a space in which feminists of any gender can share insights and knowledge from academic study and practice:Thu, 2/3, 7:30 pm -- If We Don't Know What's Real, How Can We Resist? Buddhism and "The Matrix" -- How do we escape the Matrix? How do we find freedom, encounter the real, and know what's real? And what does Buddhism have to say about it? -- With the new Matrix film, the rapid growth of virtual reality platforms, and the recognition of the infinite silos of human experience, the questions of "How do we get free from the Matrix" and "What is reality?" seem more pertinent than ever. As we start questioning some of our assumptions, everything can seem "constructed" and "imaginary.” What's really going on? Can Buddhist thought shed light on these questions? How do we find true freedom? -- Join us for an evening to look into these timely issues! Professor Doug Powers of Dharma Realm Buddhist University will be leading the conversation. Expect a fun and lively dialogue:Fri, 2/4, 12 Noon -- Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency, with Seth Klein -- Join us for the 2nd talk of our virtual speaker series, Building Back Better: An Agenda for Progressive Public Policy, featuring Seth Klein -- About the presenter: Seth Klein is currently the Team Lead and Director of Strategy for the Climate Emergency Unit (a five-year project of the David Suzuki Institute). For 22 years (1996-2018), he served as the founding British Columbia Director of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, a public policy research institute committed to social, economic and environmental justice. He is a freelance researcher, writer, policy consultant and speaker. Seth is also an adjunct professor with Simon Fraser University’s Urban Studies program -- Seth’s book – A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency – was released in September 2020 -- Seth is a founder and served for eight years as co-chair of the BC Poverty Reduction Coalition, a network of over 50 community organizations in BC campaigning for a comprehensive poverty reduction plan in BC. He is a founder and served for 10 years on the advisory committee of the Metro Vancouver Living Wage for Families campaign (and was co-creator of the methodology for calculating the living family wage, now used in about three dozen Canadian communities). He currently serves on the board of Dogwood. He is an advisory board member for the Columbia Institute’s Centre for Civic Governance. And he is a founder, advisor and instructor for Next Up, a leadership program for young people committed to social and environmental justice -- Seth’s research deals primarily with climate policy and climate justice, fiscal policy, taxation, welfare policy, poverty, inequality, economic security, and job creation. His research reports can be found on the CCPA’s website; and his policy commentary can be found on the CCPA-BC’s blog. Seth also writes a bi-monthly column for the National Observer. -- A social activist for over 35 years, Seth lives in East Vancouver with his partner and two children. Seth has been listed by Vancouver Magazine as one of the 50 most powerful people in the city, and by Homemakers Magazine among the “60 men we love.” He does not know how he ended up on either list, but he humbly accepts the latter:Sat, 2/5, 11 am -- USC PAM Lunar New Year Festival 2022 -- Join us for our annual Lunar New Year Festival celebrating the Year of the Tiger! Enjoy a livestream of thrilling performances from the comfort of your home via Zoom. This virtual event can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages! SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: -11:00 AM - Korean Classical Music and Dance Company, presented by the Music Center; -12:00 PM - USC Kazan Taiko; -12:15 PM - Lion Dance and Martial Arts Demonstration; -12:30 PM - Storytelling with Barbara G. Wong; -1:00 PM - Musical performance by Yihan Chen and Haowei Cheng, presented by Clazzical Notes:Wed, 2/9, 9 am -- Chain Reactions - Capitalism vs the Climate with Naomi Klein -- Author, activist and filmmaker, Naomi Klein discusses what it takes to create change and how others can spark their own chain reaction -- Award-winning author, activist and filmmaker Naomi Klein, joined in conversation with CNBC presenter Nessa Anwar, will answer questions from the Imperial community about what it takes to create change and how others can spark their own chain reactions -- Naomi has dedicated her career to raising awareness about social injustice. Her books have been translated in over 30 languages, including On Fire, which was hailed by Fast Company magazine as one of 2019’s best books on climate change -- She was previously the co-founder of an organisation called The Leap, to create intersectional solutions to societal injustices including racial and economic inequalities as well as climate change, issues she believes originate from the same broken systems. Recently, Ms Klein has strived to amplify the voices of young activists and was hailed as ‘the inspirer of generations’ by Greta Thunberg:Fri, 2/11, 8;30 am -- "Climate Psychology: A Matter of Life & Death"- book launch -- The authors discuss their new book with guest speakers Bayo Akomolafe, Rupert Read & Rebecca Weston, chaired by CPA's Judith Anderson -- Join the authors of Climate Psychology: A Matter of Life & Death, Wendy Hollway, Paul Hoggett, Chris Robertson and Sally Weintrobe, for an online discussion with guest speakers, Bayo Akomolafe (Founder, The Emergence Network & author of These Wilds Beyond our Fences), Rupert Read (former strategist and spokesperson for XR, author ‘Parents for a Future') and Rebecca Weston (Co-President, Climate Psychology Alliance of North America) -- The discussion will be chaired by Judith Anderson of Climate Psychology Alliance -- About the Book: Climate Psychology offers ways to work with the unthinkable and emotionally unendurable current predicament of humanity. The authors model a relational approach in their styles of writing and in the book’s structure. Four chapters, each with a strikingly original voice and insight, form the core of the book, encased either end by two jointly written chapters -- In contrast to a psychology that focuses on individual behaviour change, the authors use a transdisciplinary mix of approaches (depth psychology and psychotherapy, earth systems, deep ecology, cultural sociology, critical history, group and institutional outreach) to bring into focus the predicament of this period. While the last decade required a focus on climate denial in all its manifestations (which continues in new ways), a turning point has now been reached. Increasingly extreme weather across the world is making it impossible for simple avoidance of the climate threat. Hollway, Hoggett, Robertson, and Weintrobe address how climate psychology illuminates and engages the life and death challenges that face terrestrial life -- This book will appeal to three core groups. First, mental health and social care professionals wanting support in containing and potentially transforming the malaise. Second, activists wanting to participate in new stories and practices that nurture their engagement with the present social and cultural crisis. Third, those concerned about the climate emergency, wanting to understand the deeper context for this dangerous blindness -- All four authors differently challenge Modernity’s binaries and fracturing as they seek to build an emergent Climate Psychology fit for purpose in today’s world:Fri, 2/11, 5;30 pm -- 2022 FEMINIST EDUCATION SERIES: Our Radical Feminist Roots -- Feminists in Struggle Feminist Education Series: Our Radical Feminist Roots, 2nd & 4th Fridays of the month starting in January 2022 -- Feminists in Struggle (FIST) presents our women-only Feminist Education Series (part one): OUR RADICAL FEMINIST ROOTS from January through August 0f 2022 -- We will be reading and discussing articles and books and viewing movies from our feminist herstory covering both the First and Second Waves of Feminism. There will be brief presentations and small group discussions at each session to raise consciousness and build sisterhood. We are also presenting two panels of "veterans" from the Feminist Movement sharing their experiences and where we should go from here -- The sessions will occur on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of every month on zoom: 5:30 to 7:30 Pacific, 7:30 to 9:30 Central, and 8:30 to 10:30 Eastern. Copies of many of the written materials will be provided. We will also make suggestions about where other books and materials may be obtained free or at a reasonable price -- Knowledge is power! Please join us! -- Free for dues-paying FIST members // $25 for non-members // $15 low income - PRICES ARE FOR THE WHOLE SERIES -- Here is the schedule: [[Jan. 7, 2022 A Vindication of the Rights of Women by Mary Wollstonecraft, 1790; Declaration of Sentiments, Seneca Falls Convention Statement, 1848 -- Jan. 21, 2020 Movie showing: Not for Ourselves Alone (part 1), PBS]] -- February 11, 2022 The Second Sex, by Simone de Beauvior, 1949 -- February 25, 2022 Movie Showing: The Life and Times of Rosie the Riveter, 1980 -- March 11, 2022 The Power of History by Kathie Sarachild, 1975; Goodbye to All That by Robin Morgan, 1970; Redstockings Manifesto, Redstockings, 1968; Double Jeopardy, to be Black and Female, by Frances Beal, 1969 -- March 25, 2022, Movie showing: She’s Beautiful When She’s Angry, Mary Dore, 2014 -- April 8, 2022 The Dialectic of Sex by Shulamith Firestone, 1970 -- April 22, 2022 Movie Showing: Jane, An Abortion Service, Women Make Movies, 1996 -- Please see the Eventbrite page for May through August:Mon, 2/14, 10 am -- Reading Group: for generations that are yet to be born -- Join artist and Bluecoat Project Curator Katherine Ka Yi Liu 廖加怡 for a restorative online reading group -- This group is a safe platform for collective reading and sharing. It holds space for care and encourages the practice of reading together as a form of survival, resistance and healing under our current post-lockdown but still in pandemic condition -- In the first few sessions, the group will be focusing on exploring different chapters from All About Love: New Visions (Love Song to the Nation) (2000) by African-American scholar and activist bell hooks. Each chapter deconstructs and reframes our assumptions about “love” as a primarily romantic emotion and how love became a "cliché", instead it reconnects us to love that is redemptive, and healing; an understanding of love that in Covid times we need more than ever -- Join us regularly each month or drop in for one session. No need to complete the reading beforehand, there will be time to read each chapter at the beginning of the group and time for discussion after. Free, booking required -- Schedule: [[Monday 10 January 22 - all about love, chapter 12, Healing: Redemptive Love]] Monday 14 February 22- all about love, chapter 8, Community: Loving Communion Monday 14 March 22 - all about love, chapter 4, Commitment: Let Love be Be Love in Me:Fri, 2/18, 6 am -- Love in Action with Dr. Vandana Shiva VIRTUAL -- Join us over zoom for the honor of welcoming Dr. Vandana Shiva for a Q&A and conversation moderated by our CEO, Lou Sagar. Dr Vandana Shiva Vandana Shiva is a world-renowned environmental thinker and activist, a leader in the International Forum on Globalisation, and of the Slow Food Movement. Founder of Navdanya and of the Research Foundation for Science, Technology and Ecology, and a tireless crusader for farmers’, peasants’, and women’s rights, she is author and editor of many influential books, including two from Synergetic Press, Reclaiming the Commons: Biodiversity, Indigenous Wisdom, and the Rights of Mother Earth (2020) and the forthcoming Philanthrocapitalism and the Erosion of Democracy: A Global Citizens’ Report on the Corporate Control of Technology, Health, and Agriculture, which is slated for release in February 2022: