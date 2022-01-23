From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Online events w) Isabel Allende, Kali Akuno, Selma James, Naomi Klein, Vandana Shiva, etc.
Here are some 40 online events taking place over the next 2 weeks (and starting at 11 am tomorrow, January 24th), featuring people such as Isabel Allende, Angela Davis, Kali Akuno, Stephanie Kelton, Selma James, Naomi Klein, Vandana Shiva, and many others.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, the UK, and Australia (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, the UK, and Australia (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
Upcoming Online Events:
Mon, 1/24, 11 am -- Climate Anxieties -- Together with Sarah Ray, we explore tools to navigate and cope with climate anxieties -- A recently released survey published in Nature found that 60% of respondents “felt ‘very worried’ or ‘extremely worried’” about climate change, expressing widespread sentiments of sadness, fear, anxiety, anger, powerlessness, and guilt (Thompson 2021). These findings underscore a larger crisis of the Anthropocene: mental health and its interaction with overwhelming fear of impending climate catastrophes -- This event explores tools with which to navigate and cope with climate anxieties -- Joining the Oxford Climate Society to discuss this important topic is Sarah Ray -- Sarah Jaquette Ray is a professor and chair of environmental studies at Humboldt State University. She teaches and researches the environmental humanities, environmental justice, climate anxiety, emotions and education, and climate justice. She did her PhD at the University of Oregon in Environmental Sciences, Studies, and Policy, an MA in American Studies at UT-Austin, and a BA in Religious Studies and Women's Studies at Swarthmore College. She is the author of “A Field Guide to Climate Anxiety.”:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-anxieties-tickets-244317709847?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Mon, 1/24, 11 am -- Dawn of Everything Book Discussion Group -- Detailed discussion of the 2021 book by Graeber & Wengrow, hosted by anthropologist Dr. Michelle Merrill -- Starting January 24th, we will meet every other Monday (11 am Pacific) to discuss the book chapter by chapter. The first meeting will just be an introductory session, don't worry if you haven't done the reading beforehand. We will then share some preliminary questions to consider before reading each chapter. This recent book provides fodder for deep dialogue about possible futures. We can use this as a space to explore the human capacity to work together as we co-create a world that works for all beings. Join us in a series of probing conversations, facilitated by Novasutras founder and resident anthropologist, Dr. Michelle Merrill -- “The Dawn of Everything is the radical revision of everything, liberating us from the familiar stories about humanity’s past that are too often deployed to impose limitations on how we imagine humanity’s future. Instead Graeber and Wengrow tell us that what human beings are most of all is creative, from the beginning, so that there is no one way we were or should or could be. Another of the powerful currents running through this book is a reclaiming of Indigenous perspectives as a colossal influence on European thought, a valuable contribution to decolonizing global histories.” ~ Rebecca Solnit, author of A Paradise Built in Hell and Hope in the Dark -- Join us at 11:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada) -- Every 2 weeks on Mon (14 sessions): Jan 24, Feb 7, Feb 21, etc. to Jul 25 -- The host for this discussion group, Dr. Michelle Merrill, began her career as an evolutionary anthropologist. She studied the social behavior of wild bonobos in the rainforests of Africa and orangutans in Indonesia in the late 1990s. Her Ph.D. research focused on cultural variation in orangutans, and was published in the prestigious journal Science -- Seeing the effects of deforestation in the tropics, Michelle started looking for the underlying causes of that crisis. She began to study systems thinking and work on global Education for Sustainability – especially on transforming teaching in colleges and universities -- Michelle founded Novasutras as an exploration of how we can connect with, learn from, and teach each other to co-create a more regenerative, resilient culture. She is an Insight Timer meditation instructor, a writer, a community organizer, a workshop facilitator, and a public speaker:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/dawn-of-everything-book-discussion-group-registration-238779504927?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Mon, 1/24, 3 pm -- P&P Live! Kathryn Paige Harden: THE GENETIC LOTTERY with Angela Duckworth -- Join Kathryn Paige Harden as she discusses her new book, THE GENETIC LOTTERY, with Angela Duckworth on P&P Live! -- In recent years, scientists like Kathryn Paige Harden have shown that DNA makes us different, in our personalities and in our health—and in ways that matter for educational and economic success in our current society -- In The Genetic Lottery, Harden introduces readers to the latest genetic science, dismantling dangerous ideas about racial superiority and challenging us to grapple with what equality really means in a world where people are born different. Weaving together personal stories with scientific evidence, Harden shows why our refusal to recognize the power of DNA perpetuates the myth of meritocracy, and argues that we must acknowledge the role of genetic luck if we are ever to create a fair society -- Kathryn Paige Harden is professor of clinical psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, where she is director of the Developmental Behavior Genetics Lab and co-director of the Texas Twin Project. She lives in Austin -- Harden will be in conversation with Angela Duckworth, founder and CEO of Character Lab, a nonprofit whose mission is to advance scientific insights that help children thrive. She is also a professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania and in 2013 was named a MacArthur Fellow. Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance is her first book and an instant New York Times bestseller:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pp-live-kathryn-paige-harden-the-genetic-lottery-with-angela-duckworth-tickets-209421183397?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Mon, 1/24, 3 pm -- Defend Roe! No Abortion Bans! Defend & Extend Abortion Access! -- Join us for a conversation on the fight to defend abortion rights in honor of the anniversary of the historic Roe v. Wade decision -- January 22nd is the 49th anniversary of the historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that decriminalized abortion, a decision that now is on the chopping block after decades of rulings that have limited access to abortion. The Supreme Court is reviewing a Mississippi 15-week abortion ban case while it has allowed Texas to outlaw abortion after just six weeks and empower vigilantes to enforce its ban. All are designed to roll back if not overturn Roe all together -- How can we mobilize the majority that still defends Roe? -- Speakers: Dr. Barbara Roberts, MD has been a leader in the abortion rights movement for over 50 years. She witnessed first-hand the horrors of illegal abortion before Roe v Wade made abortion legal in 1973. She helped found the Women’s National Abortion Action Coalition (WONAAC) and was the keynote speaker at the first national pro-choice demonstration in Washington DC in November 1971. Dr. Roberts was the first female cardiologist in the state of Rhode Island -- Derenda Hancock is co-coordinator of the Pinkhouse Defenders, volunteers who create a safe environment for patients of "The Pinkhouse," aka Jackson Women's Health Organization, the target of the lawsuit to overturn Roe now before the Supreme Court. She is a co-founder of WeEngage, a non-profit that works to advance an abortion-positive change in our culture, using the truth about what is happening outside abortion clinics when people come to their appointments -- Qudsiyyah Shariyf (she/they) is a fierce advocate for reproductive justice and a full-spectrum birthworker. They strive to embody and practice an unapologetically Black, queer, feminist, and anti-capitalist politic. As the Program Manager with Chicago Abortion Fund she oversees the helpline that directly connects hundreds of people to abortion care through financial, logistical, and emotional support -- Kim Varela-Broxson (she/her) is an abortion fund volunteer with the Bridge Collective, reproductive nonprofit worker at the National Network of Abortion Funds, and a member of Austin DSA -- Gina Rozman-Wendle (moderator), President of the Chicago Chapter of the National Organization for Women (CNOW). CNOW strives to be Chicago’s intersectional feminist resource in the areas of economic equity, women’s health, reproductive freedom, ending violence against women, and LGBTQ+ rights:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/defend-roe-no-abortion-bans-defend-extend-abortion-access-tickets-241418397927?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Mon, 1/24, 6 pm -- Exploring the Mycoverse: Finding The Mother Tree – Finale -- From the world’s leading forest ecologist who forever changed how people view trees and their connections to their environment via fungi --Exploring the Mycoverse Presents Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest -- Suzanne Simard shares with us her incredible research journey of plant communication & intelligence. Along the way she accomplished groundbreaking research (pun intended) on the relationship of ectomycorrhizal fungi and plants -- In Part III, the finale discussion, we will focus our discussions on Chapters 12-15, and the Epilogue. We will also discuss reflections on the book as whole, where we will share our favorite parts, passages, and ideas that spoke the most to us -- More about Finding the Mother Tree from the publisher: Suzanne Simard is a pioneer on the frontier of plant communication and intelligence; she's been compared to Rachel Carson, hailed as a scientist who conveys complex, technical ideas in a way that is dazzling and profound. Her work has influenced filmmakers (the Tree of Souls of James Cameron's Avatar) and her TED talks have been viewed by more than 10 million people worldwide -- Now, in her first book, Simard brings us into her world, the intimate world of the trees, in which she brilliantly illuminates the fascinating and vital truths--that trees are not simply the source of timber or pulp, but are a complex, interdependent circle of life; that forests are social, cooperative creatures connected through underground networks by which trees communicate their vitality and vulnerabilities with communal lives not that different from our own -- Simard writes how trees, living side by side for hundreds of years, have evolved, how they perceive one another, learn and adapt their behaviors, recognize neighbors, and remember the past; how they have agency about the future; elicit warnings and mount defenses, compete and cooperate with one another with sophistication, characteristics ascribed to human intelligence, traits that are the essence of civil societies--and at the center of it all, the Mother Trees: the mysterious, powerful forces that connect and sustain the others that surround them -- Simard writes of her own life, born and raised into a logging world in the rainforests of British Columbia, of her days as a child spent cataloging the trees from the forest and how she came to love and respect them--embarking on a journey of discovery, and struggle. And as she writes of her scientific quest, she writes of her own journey-- making us understand how deeply human scientific inquiry exists beyond data and technology, that it is about understanding who we are and our place in the world, and, in writing of her own life, we come to see the true connectedness of the Mother Tree that nurtures the forest in the profound ways that families and human societies do, and how these inseparable bonds enable all our survival:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/exploring-the-mycoverse-finding-the-mother-tree-finale-tickets-235651619337?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 1/25, 9 am -- Illiberalism on the Rise: What History Tells Us -- What history can tell us about the relationship between democracy and illiberal regimes? Why is illiberalism on the rise? -- Sheri Berman is a professor of Political Science at Barnard College, Columbia University. Her research interests include European history and politics; the development of democracy; populism and fascism; and the history of the left. She has written about these topics for a wide variety of scholarly and non-scholarly publications, including the New York Times, The Washington Post, Foreign Policy, Foreign Affairs, and VOX. She currently serves on the boards of the Journal of Democracy, Dissent and Political Science Quarterly. Her most recent book, Democracy and Dictatorship: From the Ancien Regime to the Present Day, is forthcoming from Oxford University Press. Berman has a BA in political science from Yale University and an MA and PhD in government from Harvard University:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/illiberalism-on-the-rise-what-history-tells-us-tickets-245075827397?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 1/25, 10:30 am -- 5x15 presents: Isabel Allende and Alex Clark on Violeta -- 5x15 presents: Isabel Allende - novelist, feminist & philanthropist - in conversation about her new novel Violeta with journalist Alex Clark --Isabel Allende is one of the most widely-read authors in the world, having sold more than 75 million books which have been translated into 42 languages. Join 5x15 for this exclusive launch event for her unmissable new novel Violeta -- Allende won worldwide acclaim in 1982 with the publication of her first novel, The House of the Spirits. Since then, she has authored more than twenty-five bestselling and critically acclaimed books, including Daughter of Fortune, Island Beneath the Sea, Paula, The Japanese Lover, A Long Petal of the Sea, and her most recent memoir, The Soul of a Woman -- Her new novel is the epic story of Violeta del Valle, a woman whose life spans one hundred years and bears witness to the greatest upheavals of the twentieth century. Violeta comes into the world on a stormy day in 1920. From the start, her life is marked by extraordinary events, for the ripples of the Great War are still being felt, even as the Spanish flu arrives on the shores of her South American homeland almost at the moment of her birth -- Violeta recounts devastating heartbreak and passionate affairs, times of both poverty and wealth, terrible loss and immense joy, and a life shaped by some of the most important events of history: the fight for women's rights, the rise and fall of tyrants and, ultimately, not one but two pandemics -- In addition to her work as a writer, Allende devotes much of her time to human rights causes. In 1996, following the death of her daughter Paula, she established a charitable foundation in her honor, which has awarded grants to more than 100 nonprofits worldwide. More than 8 million have watched her TED Talks on leading a passionate life -- She has received fifteen honorary doctorates, received the PEN Center Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2014, President Barack Obama awarded Allende the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honour -- Alex Clark is a critic, journalist and broadcaster who lives in London, and has been Artistic Director for Words and Literature at the Bath Festival. She writes on a wide range of subjects for the Guardian, the Observer, the Spectator and the Times Literary Supplement. She has judged many literary awards, including the 2008 Man Booker prize and is the host of a monthly podcast for Vintage publishing:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/5x15-presents-isabel-allende-and-alex-clark-on-violeta-tickets-231717933577?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Tue, 1/25, 1 pm -- Algorithmic Policing Policies: The Case of the TPSB AI Policy -- Panel discussion on "Algorithmic Policing Policies Through a Human Rights and Substantive Equality Lens: The Case of the Toronto Police Services Board (TPSB) AI Policy" -- This panel will discuss Citizen Lab and LEAF's collaborative submission to the Toronto Police Services Board's public consultation on its draft policy for AI use by the Toronto police with the three co-authors of the submission. The submission made 33 specific recommendations to the TPSB with a focus on substantive equality and human rights. The panelists will discuss some of those recommendations and the broader themes identified in the draft policy -- Kristen Thomasen, Law, UBC -- Suzie Dunn, Law, Dalhousie/LEAF -- Kate Robertson, Markson Law/Citizen Lab -- co-sponsored by: Centre for Criminology & Sociolegal Studies, University of Toronto:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/algorithmic-policing-policies-the-case-of-the-tpsb-ai-policy-tickets-247259177857?aff=erelexpmlt&keep_tld=1
Tue, 1/25, 3 pm -- Flagship Event: Germany's Coalition Government Diplomacy, a New Era and What this Means for Canada -- Join the Canadian International Council National Capital Branch, on Tuesday 25 January, to kick off the season of flagship events in 2022. This insightful discussion on Germany’s newly formed coalition government and implications for Canada’s relations with the largest economy in the European Union (EU), will be led by distinguished foreign policy and German democratic institutions experts: Senator Peter Harder has previously held key senior leadership roles in Canada’s federal public service, including serving as Deputy Minister at the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Citizenship and Immigration, Industry, Solicitor General, Public Security, and the Treasury Board Secretariat; Heidi Tworek, Ph.D. (Harvard University), is Associate Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs and Department of History, University of British Columbia, and Canada Research Chair in History and Health Communications; Daniel Stockemer, Ph.D. (University of Connecticut), is a Full Professor at the School of Political Studies, University of Ottawa, and the Konrad Adenauer Research Chair in Empirical Democracy Studies -- This discussion will be moderated by Dr. Norbert Eschborn, Director of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung office in Canada (KAS Canada) -- Elizabeth Kingston, Fellow with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute and Immediate Past President of the CIC National Capital Branch will deliver welcome remarks -- Following the sweeping results of the Bundestag elections in September 2021, the three leading German political parties — the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens, and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) — unanimously voted to adopt and sign a coalition deal in early December 2021 where SPD’s Olaf Scholz, newly elected German Chancellor, announced a coalition Cabinet of shared portfolios. In the new Cabinet, the SPD and the FDP leaders hold most of the domestic and social policy portfolio ministries, while the SPD also holds the defence portfolio, and the Greens have foreign policy portfolios such as climate, environment, and foreign affairs. The EU is Canada’s third largest trading partner. Likewise, Germany is a like-minded ally on various policy priorities, and it is also Canada’s largest export market in the EU:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/flagship-event-germanys-coalition-government-diplomacy-tickets-242549932377?aff=erellivmlt
Tue, 1/25, 4 pm -- Winter Reading Series - "The Future Earth" -- Join the Living Earth Center for a discussion of the book, "The Future Earth: A Radical Vision for What's Possible in the Age of Warming." -- About the book: The first hopeful book about climate change, The Future Earth shows readers how to reverse the short- and long-term effects of climate change over the next three decades -- The basics of climate science are easy. We know it is entirely human-caused. Which means its solutions will be similarly human-led. In The Future Earth, leading climate change advocate and weather-related journalist Eric Holthaus offers a radical vision of our future, specifically how to reverse the short- and long-term effects of climate change over the next three decades -- Anchored by world-class reporting, interviews with futurists, climatologists, biologists, economists, and climate change activists, it shows what the world could look like if we implemented radical solutions on the scale of the crises we face:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-reading-series-the-future-earth-tickets-210725073367?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Wed, 1/26, 9 am -- Russia vs Ukraine and NATO: Assessing the Ukraine Crisis -- ‘There is a real risk for new armed conflict in Europe’. These are the chilling words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000 combat-ready troops, tanks, and heavy military equipment near Ukraine’s border. So far high-level talks with between Moscow and NATO and the United States have failed, as NATO refuses to meet President Putin’s guarantee that Ukraine and former Soviet nations will never be invited to join the military alliance. This expert panel will examine the background to the current crisis, assess the likelihood of war, the prospects of a negotiated solution, and the implications for Ukraine, NATO and global security -- Speakers: Oxana Shevel is an Associate Professor of Political Science at Tufts University where her research and teaching focuses on Ukraine and the post-Soviet region. She is an associate of the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute and of the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies and currently serves as President of the American Association for Ukrainian Studies (AAUS) and Vice President of the Association for the Study of Nationalities (ASN) -- Samuel Charap is a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation. From 2012 until 2017, Charap was the senior fellow for Russia and Eurasia at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Prior to joining the IISS, he served at the U.S. Department of State on the Secretary’s Policy Planning Staff, covering Russia and Eurasia. Charap's book on the Ukraine crisis, Everyone Loses: The Ukraine Crisis and the Ruinous Contest for Post-Soviet Eurasia (coauthored with Timothy Colton), was published in 2017. Charap holds a Ph.D. in political science and an M.Phil. in Russian and East European studies from the University of Oxford. He is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations -- Dominique Arel holds the Chair of Ukrainian Studies at the School of Political Studies, University of Ottawa. He is the author of Ukraine’s Unnamed War, a book co-written with Jesse Driscoll to be published by Cambridge University Press in August 2022. The book presents an analytical narrative of Maidan, the annexation of Crimea, the war in Donbas, and Ukraine’s transformation and offers a path to conflict resolution. He has written extensively on language and regional politics in Ukraine, including in the volume The Battle for Ukrainian (Harvard University Press, 2017). Arel has organized the Annual Danyliw Research Seminar on Contemporary Ukraine at University of Ottawa, and has served since 1998 as Director of the Annual World Convention of the Association for the Study of Nationalities (ASN), at Columbia University -- Chair: Jean-François Ratelle is a replacement assistant professor of conflict studies and human rights at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs (GSPIA) at the University of Ottawa as well as an affiliated researcher at the Institute of European, Russian and Eurasian Studies at Carleton University. His main research interests include violent extremism, civil wars, foreign fighters focusing primarily on Russia and Eurasia. He recently co-edited a volume dedicated to foreign fighters and violent extremism in Eurasia entitled Networked Insurgencies and Foreign Fighters in Eurasia:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/russia-vs-ukraine-and-nato-assessing-the-ukraine-crisis-tickets-249344966507?aff=erellivmlt&keep_tld=1
Wed, 1/26, 10 am -- Debate: Everyone Should Have a Universal Basic Income -- In 2021, McKinsey Global issued a report predicting that 45 million Americans — one-quarter of the workforce — would lose their jobs to automation by 2030. The rapid rise of artificial intelligence has convinced many, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham, that a regular money transfer from the government to all citizens regardless of their employment status is an urgent priority -- Proponents argue that UBI would help ensure that everyone maintains a level of autonomy and dignity in a world with less and less work. UBI would also pay for itself, they argue, by reducing the costs of chronic poverty which puts a burden on healthcare systems, prisons and elderly care in the long term. Most importantly UBI would avert full scale class warfare as the capital owners continue to grow richer and richer and everyone else loses out -- That’s the view of the UBI utopians. But many economists see it as a flawed idea. For a start the costs would be prohibitive. The International Labour Office (ILO) estimates that UBI would cost 20-30% of GDP to roll out in most countries. Money spent on cash payments could not be invested elsewhere such as education and healthcare. The more generous the payments and the wider the range of recipients the less money would be left to build the structures and systems that are needed to realise UBI’s progressive goals. There's a reason UBI has attracted support from Silicon Valley tycoons – it’s because they are more interested in defending consumer capitalism than in tackling poverty and inequality -- Who's right and who's wrong? Join the debate on January 26, ask your questions and make up your own mind:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/debate-everyone-should-have-a-universal-basic-income-registration-252222433087?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 1/26, 11 am -- The Raging Stream: Human Violence, New Science and Social Change -- As part of the Gramsci Goes LIVE and Digital Series, The Antonio Gramsci Society UK is delighted to present a conversation between esteemed scholars, Richard Whittington and James McGuire -- In this talk Richard and James will consider how recent scientific findings continue to support the primacy of social and psychological factors in explaining human violence and will discuss the potential for co-ordinated global action to address the problem -- As a stimulus for reflections and questions, the discussion will also draw on the recently published co-authored book Violence Rewired: Evidence and Strategies for Public Health Action (Whittington and McGuire, 2020. Cambridge University Press) -- Richard Whittington is a Senior Research Adviser at the Centre for Research and Education in Security, Prisons and Forensic Psychiatry at St. Olav’s Hospital and Professor in the Institute of Mental Health, Norwegian University of Science & Technology (NTNU), Trondheim, Norway -- James McGuire is Emeritus Professor of Forensic Clinical Psychology at the University of Liverpool. He has worked in mental health services in the NHS and carried out research in prisons, probation services, addictions units, and policing, and has been a member of advisory groups on aspects of criminal justice in the UK and several other countries:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-raging-stream-human-violence-new-science-and-social-change-tickets-232105522867?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Wed, 1/26, 1 pm -- Ethics and Philosophy of Futures: AI Ethics with Ruth Lewis -- How can you make artificial reasoning ethical and trusted for the good of society and the environment? Join the Association Of Professional Futurists discussion on AI Ethics -- The development of Artificial Intelligence systems poses one of the key challenges of the 21st Century. How can you make artificial reasoning ethical and trusted for the good of society and the environment? How do you enforce the good, and mitigate the risks of the enormous harm that can be done using these powerful new tools? -- Starting with a subject within Swinburne’s Master of Strategic Foresight, this presentation involves a personal journey through the recent history of Computer Ethics, confronting some of the huge issues and biases at the heart of AI and IT systems development -- With Foresight tools and techniques as a guide, Ruth has become involved in developing a body of knowledge and a movement to transform the worldview of systems developers and organisations alike, and modify the way that these systems are developed and integrated into society, with a view to benefit current society and future generations through industry practice, policy and legislation -- About Ruth Lewis: Ruth is an experienced strategic IT consultant, qualified futurist and professional engineer, having worked across many industries, sectors and technologies with a particular focus on the innovative and ethical use of digital technology in business and in society. Her expertise is in introducing new technologies to business, creating managed services and creating innovative governance models within organisations. Ruth’s passion is to work towards the ethical development and use of technology for the good of society, enabling her clients to make wise and informed decisions and investments today to enable their preferred futures -- Ruth is an 'Emerged Fellow' of the 2019 APF program, where her theme was 'Will personal liberty be redefined in the future?', a topic that she believes is ripe for revisit after the extensive COVID lockdowns in Melbourne, Australia:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ethics-and-philosophy-of-futures-ai-ethics-with-ruth-lewis-tickets-246557148067?aff=erelexpmlt
Wed, 1/26, 4 pm -- Book Discussion on Climate Justice by Mary Robinson -- Humanitarian Mary Robinson shares true, painful & exulting stories, depicting how human rights and climate change are inextricably linked -- The Grand Rapids Citizens’ Climate Lobby Environmental Justice committee is hosting a book discussion of Mary Robinson's book Climate Justice: Hope, Resilience, and the Fight for a Sustainable Future. This is the first book in a two book discussion series. You may sign up for one or both books -- The discussion of Climate Justice will take place on two Wednesday evenings in January over Zoom -- January 12th, chapters 1-5 -- January 26th, chapters 6-10 -- Registering for this event will provide you access to both January sessions:
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/book-discussion-on-climate-justice-by-mary-robinson-tickets-221145170157?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 1/27, 10 am -- Russia and Ukraine: Europe’s biggest security crisis since World War 2? --- Tensions have been mounting rapidly since Russia massed 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border in December -- What does Putin hope to achieve? How should the West respond if the Russians do invade? Can the tensions be defused by the US-Russia talks in Geneva? Four distinguished experts join us to answer these questions: General Sir Adrian Bradshaw, former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Sir Roderic Lyne, former British Ambassador to Russia, Orysia Lutsevych, Research Fellow and manager of the Ukraine Forum at Chatham House, and Steven Pifer, former US Ambassador to Ukraine -- Organized by University College London's School of Public Policy - Department of Political Science:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/russia-and-ukraine-europes-biggest-security-crisis-since-world-war-2-tickets-244374690277?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 1/27, 10 am (and also Thu, 2/10 and Thu, 2/24) -- Crash of Civilizations? The History and Future of Western Modernity and the Islamicate -- The lecture series is composed of four lectures. The first lecture (1/13) charts the birth and evolution of western modernity, and its causal link to the Islamicate at its inception. It will explore the fall of Muslim Spain as a catalyst for the advent of the Modern Era, and follow Europe’s transformation via the Protestant Reformation and its aftermath in creating modernity as we understand it today -- The second lecture (1/27) examines how the purported emancipatory and liberalizing elements of western modernity had an entirely different deployment with the Islamicate’s encounter with it. It will assess the legacy of exploitation, coercion and suppression of the very values the West asserted to redefine itself --- The third lecture (2/10) reviews western modernity through the lens of its ideological and philosophical aspects, and exposes its strengths, weaknesses, flaws and internal contradictions. It will also examine the ways in which Muslim societies have attempted to absorb and apply western modernity and its tenets, and to what degree of success and/or failure. The fourth and last lecture (2/24) explores the evolution of western modernity over the past 500 years, including the development of post-modernism and its current status. It will also assess the future of western modernity, from its internal and external challenges, and will gauge how such trajectories may impact the Islamicate -- Lecturer: Saeed A. Khan -- Saeed A. Khan is Associate Professor of Teaching in the Departments of Near East & Asian Studies and Global Studies at Wayne State University- Detroit, Michigan, where he teaches Islamic and Middle East History, Politics and Culture and Global Studies and where he also is Director of Global Studies. His primary area of research is the identity politics of Muslim diaspora communities in the US, UK and Europe and assessment of western modernity and its discontents. He is also a founding member and a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Social Policy & Understanding (ISPU): a Washington-based think tank promoting the study and analysis of US social and domestic policy. Prof. Khan’s most recent publications include the 2021 anthology, Global Studies: A Reader on Issues and Institutions, the co-authored 2020 book, What’s Going On Here? US Experiences of Islamophobia Between Obama and Trump, and “Fallacies of Foundational Principles: Rawls’s Political Liberalism and Islamophobia” in ReOrient (March 2017):
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/crash-of-civilizations-the-history-and-future-of-western-modernity-registration-233474086277?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Thu, 1/27, 11 am -- Utopians of Tahrir Square Book Launch -- Book Launch: Utopians of Tahrir Square, translated anthology of 28 young Iraqi poets who chronicled the protests of 2019: reading and talk -- Anba Jawi and Catherine Davidson will read from their anthology, the Utopians of Tahrir Square, published by Palewell Press. They will give a short talk about the work, how it came into being, what it says about the wave of protests that swept the world in 2019 and where we are now. Discussion to follow:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/utopians-of-tahrir-square-book-launch-tickets-247826645167?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 1/27, 1 pm -- The Novel of the Century: Reflecting on James Joyce’s Ulysses on the 100th Anniversary of its Publication -- Ulysses is considered one of the most important works of modernist literature, what does this mean? -- Join us for a discussion: Moderator: Jesse Rossa, Triolet Rare Books -- Panelists: Kevin Dettmar, W.M. Keck Professor of English and co-editor of the online James Joyce’s Correspondence; Colleen Jaurretche, Continuing Lecturer in the Department of English, University of California, Los Angeles; Catherine Flynn, Associate Professor UC Berkeley and co-host of U22, a readers' journey through Ulysses -- Presented by Rare Books LA in cooperation with our sponsor Biblio.com:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-novel-of-the-century-reflecting-on-james-joyces-ulysses-on-the-100th-tickets-238040023117?aff=erellivmlt
Thu, 1/27, 3 pm -- The Dawn of Everything Book Club -- Join Incite Seminars Anarchist Reading Circle as we read The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity by David Graeber and David Wengrow -- A dramatically new understanding of human history, challenging our most fundamental assumptions about social evolution―from the development of agriculture and cities to the origins of the state, democracy, and inequality―and revealing new possibilities for human emancipation -- For generations, our remote ancestors have been cast as primitive and childlike―either free and equal innocents, or thuggish and warlike. Civilization, we are told, could be achieved only by sacrificing those original freedoms or, alternatively, by taming our baser instincts. David Graeber and David Wengrow show how such theories first emerged in the eighteenth century as a conservative reaction to powerful critiques of European society posed by Indigenous observers and intellectuals. Revisiting this encounter has startling implications for how we make sense of human history today, including the origins of farming, property, cities, democracy, slavery, and civilization itself -- Drawing on pathbreaking research in archaeology and anthropology, the authors show how history becomes a far more interesting place once we learn to throw off our conceptual shackles and perceive what's really there. If humans did not spend 95 percent of their evolutionary past in tiny bands of hunter-gatherers, what were they doing all that time? If agriculture, and cities, did not mean a plunge into hierarchy and domination, then what kinds of social and economic organization did they lead to? The answers are often unexpected, and suggest that the course of human history may be less set in stone, and more full of playful, hopeful possibilities, than we tend to assume -- The Dawn of Everything fundamentally transforms our understanding of the human past and offers a path toward imagining new forms of freedom, new ways of organizing society. This is a monumental book of formidable intellectual range, animated by curiosity, moral vision, and a faith in the power of direct action -- Discussion Schedule: Incite Seminars’ Anarchist Reading Circle will meet on 12 Thursday evenings from 3-4:30 PM PST. We will not meet Thursday before Christmas or on the 2nd Thursdays of the month. [[Dec. 2: chapter 1; Dec. 16: chapter 2; Dec. 30, 2021: chapter 3; Jan. 6, 2022: chapter 4; Jan. 20, 2022: chapter 5]]; January 27, 2022: chapter 6; February 3, 2022: chapter 7; February 17, 2022: chapter 8; February 24, 2022: chapter 9; March 3, 2022: chapter 10; March 17, 2022: chapter 11; March 24, 2022: chapter 12:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-dawn-of-everything-book-club-tickets-220990748277?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 1/27, 4 pm -- Winter 2022 Eco-Action Book Chat -- Get inspired for 2022 by joining our virtual discussion of Jane Goodall’s four reasons for hope and finding out about her new adventure! -- How do we hold on to hope in these challenging times? Find out how from the globally famous naturalist Jane Goodall, with Douglas Abrams, co-author of The Book of Joy, as we discuss their new book, “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times on Thursday, January 27, 2022 -- The Book of Hope, with stories and photographs from Jane’s decades long environmental and conservation work, touches on questions like: How do we stay hopeful when everything seems hopeless? How do we cultivate hope in our children? What is the relationship between hope and action? -- West Michigan Environmental Action Council’s Lakeshore Outreach Organizer Tanya Cabala will be facilitating this virtual discussion. Together we will read about how Jane became a messenger of hope and an advocate for environmental justice, and her new and exciting plans going forward. We will learn how to be hopeful, as we approach a new year with many opportunities for positive action on climate change:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-2022-eco-action-book-chat-tickets-219218838447?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 1/27, 4 pm -- Winter Film Series -- Join us for a film series that focuses on Indigenous Food Sovereignty movements, and the potential for our local food systems! -- This winter, as we continue to reflect on concepts of food sovereignty, our responsibilities to the Saugeen Ojibway Nation whose territories we occupy, and the need for more localized food systems - we invite you to watch three phenomenal documentaries with us online -- We have partnered with M’Wikwedong Indigenous Friendship Centre to bring this film series to you -- Here is a bit about the films: Kiss The Ground: January 27th 2022 -- Kiss the Ground, a new documentary focusing on the connections between land use, soil degradation, and the ongoing climate crisis. Based on a book of the same name, and directed by award-winning filmmakers Josh and Rebecca Tickell, the film shows how soil health is tied to the overall health of our planet, and how innovative practices such as regenerative agriculture can help renew ecosystems and, when applied at a global scale, combat climate change. By regenerating the world’s soils, we can completely and rapidly stabilize Earth’s climate, restore lost ecosystems and create abundant food supplies. The film artfully illustrates how, by drawing down atmospheric carbon, soil is the missing piece of the climate puzzle -- Seed: February 24th 2022 AND Food For The Rest Of Us: March 24th 2022: See the Evenbrite page for more info:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-film-series-tickets-226409515957?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 1/27, 7 pm -- In Conversation: Patrisse Cullors and Angela Davis -- In An Abolitionist’s Handbook, artist, author, and organizer Patrisse Cullors charts a framework for how everyday activists can effectively fight for an abolitionist present and future. Filled with relatable pedagogy on the history of abolition, a reimagining of what reparations look like for Black lives, and real-life anecdotes, An Abolitionist's Handbook offers a bold and humanistic approach to how to be a modern-day abolitionist. Join Cullors in person as she virtually discusses her latest work with political activist, scholar, and philosopher Angela Davis. This program is moderated by LA County Library Director Skye Patrick -- Presented in partnership with LA County Library as part of their Trailblazers in Conversation series:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/in-conversation-patrisse-cullors-and-angela-davis-tickets-231891262007?aff=erellivmlt&keep_tld=1
Fri, 1/28, 12 Noon -- California Wildfires and Climate Justice -- Panel to discuss climate wildfire vulnerability, risk, and exposure, and reimagining our relationship to the environment -- The largest wildfires in California’s history have all happened within the past five years, engulfing California in an endless wildfire season. In the short term, wildfires can have a huge impact on people's lives, social networks, and the landscapes on which they depend. Yet the long term economic, environmental, and health impacts are often equally disastrous. In this context, mitigating the risks of wildfires may not enough. To combat these climate-driven disasters, we need to better define and identify vulnerability, risk, and exposure, and to reimagine our relationship to the environment through narrative, history, art, and philosophy. Rebuilding and reimagining our communities, however, requires understanding the root causes of California’s endless wildfires and the systems that bring about wildfire vulnerability. By bringing together interdisciplinary scholars and those on the front lines of wildfire management, this panel will explore why fires are getting worse, who is being impacted the most, and what we can do about it -- Confirmed Panelists include: Josh Fryday, California’s Chief Service Officer for the Governor, leading service, volunteer, and civic engagement efforts throughout California -- Katie McConnell, PhD Candidate working on wildfire research at Yale -- Bryant Baker, Conservation Director at Los Padres ForestWatch -- Michael Méndez, Assistant Professor of Social Ecology at UC-Irvine:
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/california-wildfires-and-climate-justice-tickets-240603901747?aff=erelexpmlt&keep_tld=1
Fri, 1/28, 1 pm -- Civil War in the USA? A conversation with Kali Akuno -- Kali Akuno of Cooperation Jackson discuses about the threats of an extreme right-wing government in 2025 and what needs to be done now -- Kali Akuno, the co-founder of Cooperation Jackson, recently wrote that "we have a little less than two years before the neo-confederates and neo-fascists install a reactionary dictatorship by the end of January 2025." What can be done under such circumstances given the rise and confidence of the right and the weakness of the left in the USA? What measures can be taken for self-defence, ensuring people have access to food and other basic necessities in the face of threats from the dictatorship and far-right militia? What should be the political response? Organizing around voting rights is necessary, but is it sufficient? What are the possibilities for mass mobilizations? Will that hasten the development of the civil war? What are the implications of COVID in this context? -- As Frantz Fanon once prophetically stated, “each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfill it, or betray it.” The question is, says Kali Akuno, which one of these will we choose? -- "The choice is ours. We can panic and follow the liberal road to ruin, either intentionally or by default. Or we can rise up, build on our experiences, move from our strengths and forge a new path." -- Kali Akuno is in conversation with Firoze Manji of Daraja Press to discuss these and other issues in greater depth:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/civil-war-in-the-usa-a-conversation-with-kali-akuno-tickets-253405180717?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Sun, 1/30, 12 Noon -- Dennis McKenna on Psychedelics and evolution: the ‘Stoned Ape Theory’ -- In honour of the 20th anniversary of Dennis and Terrance Mckenna’s ‘Stoned Ape Theory’, Dennis McKenna presents an exclusive lecture discussing brand new reflections, theories and findings on the theory based on his ‘Stoned Ape Symposium’ taking place in winter 2021 -- First proposed in 1992 by 20th century ethnobotanist and psychedelic bard Terrance McKenna (1946-2000) in his 1992 book “Food of the Gods”, and emerging from conversations between the two brothers, the theory proposes that the consumption of psychedelic fungi played a crucial role in the evolution of consciousness and the development of human mind, self reflection, language and culture, and spurring the homo erectus to evolve into the homosapien. He called this the Stoned Ape Hypothesis -- With the re-emergence of psychedelics in mainstream culture and conversations in the psychedelic renaissance, and the elevation of the theory to widespread and popular knowledge, how does it stand 20 years on? What new hypotheses and perspectives have developed from the theory with the increase of psilocybin research? And with the rise of psychedelic research and interest, are we any closer to solving the ‘hard problem of consciousness’? -- Join us for this fascinating and in depth lecture to find out -- Dennis McKenna Ph.D., brother of Terence McKenna, is a true psychedelic elder. Among his many engagements and accomplishments, he has conducted research in ethnopharmacology for over 40 years, is a founding board member of the Heffler Research Institute, and was a key investigator on the Hoasca Project, the first biomedical investigation of ayahuasca. Since 2019, he has been working with colleagues to manifest a long-term dream: the McKenna Academy of Natural Philosophy (https://mckenna .academy) dedicated to the study of plant medicines, consciousness, preservation of indigenous knowledge, and a re-visioning of humanity's relationship with Nature. Dr. McKenna is author or co-author of 6 books and over 50 scientific papers in peer reviewed journals. He emigrated to Canada in the spring of 2019 together with his wife Sheila, and now resides in Abbotsford, BC:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dennis-mckenna-on-psychedelics-and-evolution-the-stoned-ape-theory-tickets-172568716677?aff=erellivmlt&keep_tld=1
Mon, 1/31, 10 am -- Posthuman Reading Group: Arts of Living on a Damaged Planet -- In this online meeting, we will do a close reading of excerpts from ‘Arts of Living on a Damaged Planet: Ghosts and Monsters of the Anthropocene’ to discuss the traces of more-than-human histories through which ecologies are made and unmade -- The meeting will start with a short presentation giving context to the topic, the text and the authors and editors, and will be followed by collective reading and informal discussion -- No previous knowledge of the topic, or the publication is necessary. Instructions on how to access the text will be sent to participants in advance -- About the editors of 'Arts of Living on a Damaged Planet': Anna Lowenhaupt Tsing (1952) is a professor of anthropology at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a Niels Bohr Professor in the Department of Culture and Society at Aarhus University in Denmark. She is the author of In the Realm of the Diamond Queen (1993), Friction (2005) and The Mushroom at the End of the World (2015) -- Heather Anne Swanson is an Associate Professor in the Anthropology Department at Aarhus University, as well as Co-Director of the AU Centre for Environmental Humanities (CEH). Swanson is a co-editor of two recent books, Domestication Gone Wild: Politics and Practice of Multispecies Relations (Duke UP, 2018) and Arts of Living on a Damaged Planet (Minnesota UP, 2017) -- Elaine Gan is interested in mapping worlds otherwise. Her transdisciplinary practice combines methods from art, science, and digital/environmental humanities to study the timing and temporal coordinations of more-than-human socialities. Gan explores historical materialisms and temporal coordinations that emerge between species, machines, and landscapes, with a particular interest in plants and fungi -- Nils Bubandt is an anthropologist who has learned to be equally at home with witches, protesters, and mud volcanoes. A professor at Aarhus University, he is co-convener of Aarhus University Research on the Anthropocene (AURA), with Anna Tsing, and works to animate descriptions of the Anthropocene with the voices of spirits. In his book Democracy, Corruption, and the Politics of Spirits in Contemporary Indonesia, he portrays the life of spirits at the heart of modern politics:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/posthuman-reading-group-arts-of-living-on-a-damaged-planet-tickets-244360036447?aff=erellivmlt
Mon, 1/31, 3 pm -- Nikole Hannah-Jones @ Diversity Lecture Series -- Nikole Hannah-Jones, inaugural Knight Chair in race and journalism at the Cathy Hughes School of Communications at Howard University, is a MacArthur Fellowship recipient for “reshaping national conversations around education reform.” -- Professor Hannah-Jones is the creator of the New York Times Magazine’s “The 1619 Project,” about the history and lasting legacy of American slavery. Hannah-Jones wrote the project’s introductory essay, which ran under the powerful headline “Our Democracy’s Founding Ideals Were False When They Were Written. Black Americans Have Fought to Make Them True.” The essay earned Hannah-Jones her first Pulitzer Prize for commentary -- Nikole was recently named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021. She is also the recipient of a Peabody Award, two George Polk Awards and is a three-time National Magazine Awards winner -- Hannah-Jones co-founded the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting to increase the number of reporters and editors of color. She holds a master of arts in mass communication from the University of North Carolina and earned her bachelor's degree in history and African American studies from the University of Notre Dame:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nikole-hannah-jones-diversity-lecture-series-tickets-201833919687?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Mon, 1/31, 4:30 pm -- VIRTUAL - Barbara F. Walter: How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them -- The political scientist examines the increase in violent extremism and the rising possibility of a second U.S. civil war -- Political scientist Barbara F. Walter is the author of Reputation and Civil War: Why Separatists Conflicts are So Violent; Globalization, Territoriality, and Conflict; and Civil Wars, Insecurity, and Intervention. The Rohr Chair in Pacific International Relations at the School of Global Policy & Strategy, she is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and is on the editorial boards of the American Political Science Review, the Journal of Conflict Resolution, and International Studies Quarterly, among other academic journals. Walter has received grants and fellowships from the National Science Foundation, the Carnegie Corporation of New York, and the United States Institute of Peace. How Civil Wars Start examines the substantial increase in violent extremism around the globe in order to explore the rising possibility of a second U.S. civil war:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-barbara-f-walter-how-civil-wars-start-and-how-to-stop-them-mo-tickets-230635716637?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Tue, 2/1, 9 am -- Mutually Assured Disarmament: the Future of Nuclear Weapons -- Should we be concerned about the current status of world nuclear forces, or optimistic? -- Earlier this month, the United States released a joint statement with four other nuclear-wielding countries reaffirming that nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought. Yet, while discussion of multilateral nuclear disarmament has grown, these five nuclear weapons states are all modernizing or expanding their arsenals. The Biden administration has formally begun a review of U.S. nuclear weapons policy that is due in August. What can we expect from this review, and what are the long-term prospects for the U.S. nuclear arsenal? Is nuclear disarmament likely to be achieved apropos Iran’s latency, or China’s (supposed) expansion? Should we be concerned about the current status of world nuclear forces, or optimistic? Tune in for a discussion of these questions and more on Tuesday, February 1st, when we are joined by Professor Scott Sagan. Moderating the event is Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists -- Scott D. Sagan is the Caroline S.G. Munro Professor of Political Science, the Mimi and Peter Haas University Fellow in Undergraduate Education, and Senior Fellow at the Center for International Security and Cooperation and the Freeman Spogli Institute at Stanford University. He also serves as Chairman of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences’ Committee on International Security Studies. Before joining the Stanford faculty, Sagan was a lecturer at Harvard University and served as special assistant to the director of the Organization of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Pentagon -- Sagan is the author of The Limits of Safety: Organizations, Accidents, and Nuclear Weapons (1993); and, with co-author Kenneth N. Waltz, The Spread of Nuclear Weapons: An Enduring Debate (2012). He is the co-editor of Learning from a Disaster: Improving Nuclear Safety and Security after Fukushima (2016) with Edward D. Blandford and co-editor of Insider Threats (2017) with Matthew Bunn -- Recent publications include “Why the atomic bombing of Hiroshima would be illegal today” with Katherine E. McKinney and Allen S. Weiner in The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (July 2020); and “Armed and Dangerous: When Dictators Get the Bomb” in Foreign Affairs (October 2018) -- In 2018, Sagan received the Andrew Carnegie Fellowship from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. In 2017, he received the International Studies Association’s Susan Strange Award and he was also the recipient of the National Academy of Sciences William and Katherine Estes Award in 2015, for his work addressing the risks of nuclear weapons and the causes of nuclear proliferation -- Rachel Bronson is the president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, where she oversees the publishing programs, management of the Doomsday Clock, and a growing set of activities around nuclear weapons, nuclear energy, climate change, and disruptive technologies. Before joining the Bulletin, she served for eight years at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs in a number of capacities including: vice president of programs and studies, and senior fellow, global energy. Bronson also taught “Global Energy” as an adjunct professor at the Kellogg School of Management. She earned a MA and PhD in political science from Columbia University:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mutually-assured-disarmament-the-future-of-nuclear-weapons-tickets-252040980357?aff=erelpanelorg
Tue, 2/1, 9 am -- TNR Live: Worshippers of the Big Lie -- Join our conversation with The New Republic’s editor, Michael Tomasky, on how the Christian nationalist movement’s well-funded strategists are aiming at voters in Virginia and beyond for 2024, and how we can stop it -- With: David Daley—writer, author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count; Adele Stan—independent journalist; and Katherine Stewart—investigative reporter, author of The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism -- Moderated by Michael Tomasky, TNR editor -- David Daley is the author of the national best-seller Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn't Count and Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy, which Nancy MacLean hailed as "exactly the book that those of us who fear for the future of our country need right now." Ratf**ked has been credited for helping inspire the national drive to reform redistricting and was the basis of the award-winning documentary Slay the Dragon. Eric Holder has called him "our Paul Revere of partisan gerrymandering." His journalism on voting rights and democracy has appeared in the New Yorker, The New York Times, The New Republic, The Atlantic and many other publications. He is the former editor in chief of Salon, a senior fellow at FairVote, and has taught political science and journalism as a fellow at Wesleyan University, Boston College and the University of Georgia -- Katherine Stewart is the author of The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism (Bloomsbury). She writes about politics, policy, religion and education for The New York Times, The New Republic, and the New York Review of Books among others. The Power Worshippers was awarded First Place in the Excellence in Nonfiction Religion Books category by the Religion News Association -- Adele M. Stan is an independent journalist who covers the right wing of U.S. politics, and has done so for three decades—from the religious right to the Tea Party movement to the insurrectionists of Jan. 6, 2021. A winner of the Hillman Prize in Opinion & Analysis Journalism, Stan most recently wrote for TNR about Steve Bannon's role in the events leading up to the Capitol siege, "Insurrectionist in Chief," in the April 2021 issue of the magazine -- Michael Tomasky is editor of The New Republic, a longtime liberal writer, editor, and commentator. Most recently, he was a columnist and editor at The Daily Beast and remains editor of Democracy: A Journal of Ideas, a quarterly journal based in Washington, both positions he’s held for around a decade. Before that, he was the first U.S. editor of The Guardian, and before that, the editor of The American Prospect. He is the author of five books, most recently If We Can Keep It: How the Republic Collapsed and How It Can Be Saved:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tnr-live-worshippers-of-the-big-lie-tickets-241250445577?aff=erellivmlt
Tue, 2/1, 9 am -- Prophet of Discontent: Martin Luther King Jr. and Racial Capitalism -- AS PART OF THE MITCHELL CENTER'S SOCIALISM/CAPITALISM/DEMOCRACY SERIES, join scholars ANDREW J. DOUGLAS (Morehouse College) and JARED A. LOGGINS (Amherst College) to discuss their new book, Prophet of Discontent: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Critique of Racial Capitalism. Our current moment is one of particular crisis, from the ongoing pandemic that has intensified previous inequalities to the aftermath of the George Floyd Uprisings of the summer of 2020. King's diagnosis of the interlocking systems that uphold racism and capitalism provides crucial guidance for us today. Drawing on original research in Morehouse College's Martin Luther King Jr. Collection, this book explores King's ideas about the welfare state and capitalism, the nation and imperialism, and the government and redistribution. The authors also give accounts of King's lasting influence and "the lost promise of Black study," a call to turn back to the Black radical thinkers who simultaneously grasped the dire straits of struggle today while recommitting to worldmaking projects. Moderated by M. EDITH SKLAROFF -- ANDREW J. DOUGLAS is a professor of political science and a faculty affiliate in Africana studies and international comparative labor studies at Morehouse College. In addition to Prophet of Discontent, he is the author of In the Spirit of Critique: Thinking Politically in the Dialectical Tradition and W. E. B. Du Bois and the Critique of the Competitive Society -- JARED A. LOGGINS is a visiting assistant professor of Black studies and political science at Amherst College:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prophet-of-discontent-martin-luther-king-jr-and-racial-capitalism-tickets-251583020587?aff=erellivmlt
Tue, 2/1, 11 am -- 1933: FDR, WPA, and the New Deal -- In the depths of the Great Depression, FDR's New Deal promised relief to millions of Americans. Most notably, the Works Progress Administration provided jobs for unemployed men to complete public works projects including bridges, roads, parks, and public buildings -- How successful was the WPA at putting Americans to work and assisting them in getting through the difficult years of the depression? Were the rest of FDR's New Deal programs as successful? What legacy does the WPA leave behind today? The New Deal? -- Join us on February 1st to find out -- This event will feature Burton W. Folsom, Distinguished Fellow and Professor Emeritus of History at Hillsdale College; Paul Moreno, William and Berniece Grewcock Chair in Constitutional History at Hillsdale College; and Tiffany Miller, Associate Professor of Politics at University of Dallas:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1933-fdr-wpa-and-the-new-deal-tickets-152581634777?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Tue, 2/1, 6 pm -- Stephanie Kelton: How can we afford the future we must build together? -- Join economist Stephanie Kelton as she discusses how Alberta can finance a just transition towards a green economy -- The world is moving toward decarbonization. The question is, will Alberta move with it, or will we be left with stranded assets and a devastated economy? Join renowned economist Stephanie Kelton, who will discuss how Alberta can join global decarbonization efforts on our own terms. To build the future we need, we must begin by firmly establishing a mission. Stephanie Kelton argues that instead of asking “What can we afford to do?”, we must ask, “What is it we want to accomplish?” Money—or a perceived lack thereof—is too often seen as an obstacle to ambitious policymaking -- Alberta needs a mission-oriented strategy to guide the transition away from non-renewable resource extraction to a more diversified and resilient economy. Stephanie Kelton will discuss how this requires a break with old habits of thought, a new approach to budgeting national resources, and a firm commitment to a just transition and good jobs for all -- This talk will emphasize Sustainable Development Goals 8, 13, and 16 -- About Stephanie Kelton -- Stephanie Kelton is a leading authority on “Modern Monetary Theory”, a new approach to economics that is taking the world by storm. She is one of the most important economists influencing the policy debate today. Her new book, The Deficit Myth: Modern Monetary Theory and the Birth of the People’s Economy, shows how to break free of the myths and misunderstandings about money and the role of taxes, debt and deficits that have hamstrung policymakers around the world:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/stephanie-kelton-how-can-we-afford-the-future-we-must-build-together-tickets-241317466037?aff=erellivmlt&keep_tld=1
