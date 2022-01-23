Join the Center for Biological Diversity for our next Saving Life on Earth webinar on
Thursday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET to learn about the San Francisco/San Joaquin
Bay-Delta and how you can help save this special place.
Freshwater habitats are at the leading edge of the extinction crisis globally, and the fight to save endangered wildlife in California’s rivers is urgent.
The Delta is integral to the ecological, economic and cultural identities and Indigenous rights of California. It provides vital habitat for dozens of endangered species and millions of migratory birds, as well as economic opportunities for family-run farms and fisheries.
But the river is at a crossroads: Proposed massive underground tunnels for exporting water would doom the Delta to permanent overpumping, devastating its natural habitats and local economies.
We’ve teamed up with filmmaker Jacob Morrison to share their film River’s End, which reveals California’s complex struggle over who gets fresh water. Discover how big money and special interests take what they want, leaving ordinary residents high and dry. And learn why the Delta tunnels project, if completed, would trigger the largest transfer of public wealth to private resources in the history of California.
River’s End is a story that heralds an impending crisis — not just in California, but around the world.
Sign up for the webinar and you’ll receive an email with links to stream the film and participate the webinar. Watch the film for free any time before Jan. 27, and then join us for a discussion and Q&A with the filmmaker and Center staff.
ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity
https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/
SF Bay Area office: 1212 Broadway #800, Oakland, CA 94612
At the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants.
Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.
We want those who come after us to inherit a world where the wild is still alive.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 1/27/2022
|Saving Life on Earth: Virtual Screening of "River's End" and Q&A w/ Flimmakers
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday January 27
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Center for Biological Diversity
|Location Details
|Online film discussion on 1/27 following screening via on-demand streaming
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 23rd, 2022 11:55 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network