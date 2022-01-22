A rally was held at Oakland City Hall on January 19, 2022 to oppose the use of public money to fund billionaire GAP and A's owner John Fisher build a stadium on Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland. This privatization will threaten the jobs in the port and gentrify West Oakland. The Democratic Party politicians are supporting this negotiation with Fisher.

On November 19, 2022 a rally was held at Oakland City Hall to oppose using any public money to build a new stadium for the A's at the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland. The politicians in the City of Oakland including the Mayor Libby Schaaf, the Oakland City Council and the Alameda Board of Supervisors are continuing to allow negotiations to give $800 million in public funds to billionaire John Fisher who owns the A's and the GAP corporation to build a stadium at the Howard Terminal in the Port.Speakers reported on the privatization of public land around the country ad the plans to gentrify and remove the Black and Brown residents through Fisher's development plan to build 3,000 1 million dollar condos and a hotel next to the stadium.The billionaires project is also being pushed by Liz Ortega-Toro of the Alameda Labor Council, and Andreas Cluver, from the Alameda County Building & Construction Trades Council who is also the president of the Port of Oakland Commission. He is not only for selling off the Howard Terminal for Fisher's stadium but is pushing for a war between the Teamsters and ILWU members by supporting an agreement with Eagle Rock Aggregates, Inc., for a Bulk Marine Terminal Comprising Approximately 18 Acres of Land and 3 Acres of Water at Berths 20-22, Providing for an Initial Term of 12 Years and for the work to be done by Teamsters instead of ILWU who have always done this work.Port truckers also drove in solidarity around the rally. The Port management is already canceling leases with Port truckers in preparation for turning the port over to Fisher and the A's. Speakers also pointed out that the trucks which now use the Howard Terminal as a staging area will end up on the streets of West Oakland further contributing to pollution in the community.The rally was sponsored by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLPAdditional media:No Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak OutBuild The A’s Stadium In Pacific Heights! Labor Day Rally At Billionaire GAP A's John Fisher's MansionFisher, STOP THE GREED! ILWU 10 & Community Activists Speak Out To Protest Port Theft PrivatizationNo Excuses Schools: Bad Theory Created KIPP by Amateurs &Backed By SF Billionaire GAP A’s Fisher FamilyOakland Port Privatization Scam By Billionaire John Fisher, Demos & Union BureaucratsWho's Selling Whom? The A's Stadium, The Destruction of Howard Terminal In The Port Of Oakland & The Battle In Labor"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard TerminalOakland City Council Left In Dark In Coliseum Buy-out By FisherKaplan to A’s: Are you ‘double-timing’ us with Portland?Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference 5/13/19Alameda Labor Council, AFL-CIO Backs Howard Terminal Ballpark for Oakland A'sAndreas CluverMaritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press ConferenceSara Nelson AFA CWA President At May Day Oakland Howard TerminalThis Is Our Port-May Day 2019 Speakers At Oakland Howard TerminalFor more infoUFCLP\Production of Labor Video Project