Pollinators and Urban Community Gardens with Stacy Philpott
Date Tuesday January 25
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Museum of Natural History
To register for this free online event, visit:
https://www.santacruzmuseum.org/1-25-pollinators-and-urban-community-gardens-with-stacy-philpott/
Pollinators are essential to our environment, but habitat loss, pesticide use, and introduced diseases are causing issues for these creatures all over the world.

During this talk, Stacy Philpott will share her research from the past decade exploring how urban garden and landscape management influence pollinators. We’ll tour urban gardens near Santa Cruz and learn about some of the factors that lead to successful pollination and pollinator diversity, as well as issues with parasites and pathogens.

About the Speaker
Stacy Philpott is a Professor of Environmental Studies and Director of the Center for Agroecology at UC Santa Cruz. She is an agroecologist interested in community ecology, ecosystem services, urban agroecology, and interactions between agriculture, conservation, and farmer well-being. Stacy has worked for more than 20 years to understand how farm management and the landscapes surrounding farms influence diversity of insects, plants, and birds on farms, and the ecological interactions among species.

This program is in support of our new exhibit, Pollinators: Keeping Company With Flowers, on view January 15-March 6. Sponsored by 90.3 KAZU, Kenneth S. Norris Center for Natural History, and UCSC’s Center for Agroecology.
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
