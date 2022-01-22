Come out and grab a drink and groove to the funky sounds of DJ Jared G of @People'sDisco fame!
You can sign the petition and register to vote when you are on break from dancing.
If you want to step it up and take action you can join the "22 Signatures for 2022 Campaign" which is a push to get as many volunteers as possible to commit to collect 22 signatures from City of Santa Cruz registered voters by the end of February. We will have all the gear and training you need. This campaign is about people power so let's flex and show up to get this on the ballot!
COVID 19 Safety Protocols - This is an outdoor event . Unvaccinated people are requested to NOT attend this event. All attendees should bring a mask and wear it whenever you are in close proximity to others.
|Saturday February 12
|1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Party/Street Party
|Yes on Empty Home Tax 2022
Shanty Shack Brewing
138 Fern St, Santa Cruz
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3160220104...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 22nd, 2022 2:20 PM
