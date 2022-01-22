Deadline, Background, and Significance of Latest City Attack on Food Not Bombs rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

by Keith McHenry (posted by Norse)

With less than a week remaining at their brief respite spot at 440 Front St., Food Not Bombs [FNB] activist Keith McHenry outlines the dark history of the City's attempt to crush the daily meal. With City Council rubberstamping the declared and seemingly endlessly renewed City Manager's powers during the 'COVID emergency" FNB has provided meals which the City and Housing Matters have cut off.