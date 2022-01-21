"Forced motherhood is female enslavement. When women are not free, no one is free" by Curt Wechsler



"We're really in a state of emergency as to whether women are going to be treated as both human beings or incubators," Sunsara Taylor, an initiator with a new movement called Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, told Newsweek.

The attack on abortion rights "is part of a patriarchal Christian fascist program that takes aim at contraception as well as LGBTQ rights," the movement's statement adds. "Denying the right to abortion hits poor women, and especially Black and other women of color, with vicious consequence—tightening the chains of both white supremacy and the subjugation of women."