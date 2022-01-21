top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 1/23/2022
Walking Meditation honoring Thich Nhat Hanh
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday January 23
Time 3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorAugusta Hopkins
Location Details
Meet in San Francisco at the Coleridge Mini Park (just off 30th & Mission)
Let us honor our beloved teacher, peace activist, Zen Master, and poet Thich Nhat Hanh, who joined the great majority. He was 95. It was midnight in Hue 22nd January, 2022 (9am PT 21 Jan 2022) as Thay transitioned.

Thay taught, there is no birth and no death. We are his continuation.

Let us practice as he has taught us.

In celebration of his life and his continuation:

Meet in San Francisco at the Coleridge Mini Park (just off 30th & Mission) @ 3pm Sunday 1/23/2022.

Enjoy gathering there, meditating, singing practice songs, listening to the bell….

At 3:15pm we'll begin silent walking meditation, as a community, up the stairs to the summit of Bernal Hill. Maybe walk the Labyrinth together at the top.

All are welcome, deep meditation practice or none.  

At 5pm, or so, we will be graced by the setting sun. What an apt way to honor Thay.

We'll close with a standing circle of sharing our hearts and reflections on Thay and his transition, his life, and his continuation in us.
sm_tnh-profile-main_1.jpg
original image (735x805)
For more event information: https://mindfulness4stressreduction.com/20...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 21st, 2022 3:26 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 202.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code