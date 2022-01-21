Let us honor our beloved teacher, peace activist, Zen Master, and poet Thich Nhat Hanh, who joined the great majority. He was 95. It was midnight in Hue 22nd January, 2022 (9am PT 21 Jan 2022) as Thay transitioned.



Thay taught, there is no birth and no death. We are his continuation.



Let us practice as he has taught us.



In celebration of his life and his continuation:



Meet in San Francisco at the Coleridge Mini Park (just off 30th & Mission) @ 3pm Sunday 1/23/2022.



Enjoy gathering there, meditating, singing practice songs, listening to the bell….



At 3:15pm we'll begin silent walking meditation, as a community, up the stairs to the summit of Bernal Hill. Maybe walk the Labyrinth together at the top.



All are welcome, deep meditation practice or none.



At 5pm, or so, we will be graced by the setting sun. What an apt way to honor Thay.



We'll close with a standing circle of sharing our hearts and reflections on Thay and his transition, his life, and his continuation in us. For more event information: https://mindfulness4stressreduction.com/20...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 21st, 2022 3:26 PM