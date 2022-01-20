top
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jan 20th, 2022 8:50 PM
A strike was held by National Union Of Healthcare Workers NUHW healthcare workers at Kaiser on MLK day. They were protesting the failure of Kaiser to honor their pledge to make it a holiday. They also talked about the systemic racism at Kaiser.
sm_uhw2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
NUHW Kaiser mental healthcare workers went on strike during 2022 MLK day because of the refusal of Kaiser to make the day a holiday which had been promised by management and against systemic racism in staffing and care. The strike comes after the defeat of the IUOE Local 39 whose strike was defeated by Kaiser management.

They marched from the Kaiser hospital in Oakland to a rally at the Kaiser corporate headquarters and spoke out about the lack of Black and Brown clinicians for these communities and the stalling of Kaiser management on negotiations for a new contract.

Additional media:
SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps

Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA

Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s
NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo

Kaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8SjlVXpmAI&t=12s

Kaiser Bosses STOP Killing Peri Ho! Family & Supporters Speak Out At SF Kaiser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_ESZtL6jU8&t=15s

Kaiser IUOE 39 Striker "We're On Verge Of What Could Be The Biggest Healthcare Strike In American History"
https://youtu.be/11cj6A9g0fE

IUOE 39 Kaiser Strike Workers Solidarity As 700 Continue Picketing
https://youtu.be/2xpMuOBIO8I

700 IUOE Local 39 Engineers Strike N. Cal Kaiser For Prevailing Wages & Conditions
https://youtu.be/o-hH5IsO5vM

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
§Time Is Right To Do Whats Right
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jan 20th, 2022 8:50 PM
sm_uhw3.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
An NUHW member with sign on MLK day.
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
§ Participants of NUHW rally posted placards on Kaiser Windows
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jan 20th, 2022 8:50 PM
sm_uhw1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants in the rally posted their placards on the Kaiser building windows.
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
§Speaker At The NUHW Rally
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jan 20th, 2022 8:50 PM
sm_uhwa.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
One of the speakers at the MLK strike rally at the Kaiser headquarters in Oakland.
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
