A strike was held by National Union Of Healthcare Workers NUHW healthcare workers at Kaiser on MLK day. They were protesting the failure of Kaiser to honor their pledge to make it a holiday. They also talked about the systemic racism at Kaiser.

NUHW Kaiser mental healthcare workers went on strike during 2022 MLK day because of the refusal of Kaiser to make the day a holiday which had been promised by management and against systemic racism in staffing and care. The strike comes after the defeat of the IUOE Local 39 whose strike was defeated by Kaiser management.They marched from the Kaiser hospital in Oakland to a rally at the Kaiser corporate headquarters and spoke out about the lack of Black and Brown clinicians for these communities and the stalling of Kaiser management on negotiations for a new contract.Additional media:SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SFDon't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day StrikeKaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal RosselliKaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening HealthcareKaiser Bosses STOP Killing Peri Ho! Family & Supporters Speak Out At SF KaiserKaiser IUOE 39 Striker "We're On Verge Of What Could Be The Biggest Healthcare Strike In American History"IUOE 39 Kaiser Strike Workers Solidarity As 700 Continue Picketing700 IUOE Local 39 Engineers Strike N. Cal Kaiser For Prevailing Wages & ConditionsProduction of Labor Video Project