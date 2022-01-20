From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism
A strike was held by National Union Of Healthcare Workers NUHW healthcare workers at Kaiser on MLK day. They were protesting the failure of Kaiser to honor their pledge to make it a holiday. They also talked about the systemic racism at Kaiser.
NUHW Kaiser mental healthcare workers went on strike during 2022 MLK day because of the refusal of Kaiser to make the day a holiday which had been promised by management and against systemic racism in staffing and care. The strike comes after the defeat of the IUOE Local 39 whose strike was defeated by Kaiser management.
They marched from the Kaiser hospital in Oakland to a rally at the Kaiser corporate headquarters and spoke out about the lack of Black and Brown clinicians for these communities and the stalling of Kaiser management on negotiations for a new contract.
Additional media:
SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps
Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s
NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo
Kaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8SjlVXpmAI&t=12s
Kaiser Bosses STOP Killing Peri Ho! Family & Supporters Speak Out At SF Kaiser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_ESZtL6jU8&t=15s
Kaiser IUOE 39 Striker "We're On Verge Of What Could Be The Biggest Healthcare Strike In American History"
https://youtu.be/11cj6A9g0fE
IUOE 39 Kaiser Strike Workers Solidarity As 700 Continue Picketing
https://youtu.be/2xpMuOBIO8I
700 IUOE Local 39 Engineers Strike N. Cal Kaiser For Prevailing Wages & Conditions
https://youtu.be/o-hH5IsO5vM
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
They marched from the Kaiser hospital in Oakland to a rally at the Kaiser corporate headquarters and spoke out about the lack of Black and Brown clinicians for these communities and the stalling of Kaiser management on negotiations for a new contract.
Additional media:
SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps
Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s
NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo
Kaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8SjlVXpmAI&t=12s
Kaiser Bosses STOP Killing Peri Ho! Family & Supporters Speak Out At SF Kaiser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_ESZtL6jU8&t=15s
Kaiser IUOE 39 Striker "We're On Verge Of What Could Be The Biggest Healthcare Strike In American History"
https://youtu.be/11cj6A9g0fE
IUOE 39 Kaiser Strike Workers Solidarity As 700 Continue Picketing
https://youtu.be/2xpMuOBIO8I
700 IUOE Local 39 Engineers Strike N. Cal Kaiser For Prevailing Wages & Conditions
https://youtu.be/o-hH5IsO5vM
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network