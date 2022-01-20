

in climate action - no matter how busy our lives.



Thursday, February 3, 2022 7:00 PM



RSVP:





Laura invites Britt Wray, a researcher who investigates mental health impacts of the climate crisis and their disproportionate burden on young people, to discuss what forms of coping can help us create better personal and planetary outcomes.



We’ll also be joined by UC Davis Ph.D. Candidate and Forbes writer Priya Shukla, who studies the effects of climate change on shellfish aquaculture operations, and hear from her about how individuals can create system-wide change.



Violet Wulf-Saena, founder of Climate Resilient Communities, will speak to the high-impact change created by community organizing action.



By the end of the hour, you’ll leave knowing how to utilize what you love to make a difference.





SPEAKERS:



--Priya Shukla - Ocean & Climate Scientist, UC Davis (Ph.D. Candidate)



--Britt Wray, Ph.D. - Author & Human and Planetary Health Fellow, Stanford University and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine



--Violet Wulf-Saena - Founder & Executive Director of Climate Resilient Communities



Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 20th, 2022 2:35 PM