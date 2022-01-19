top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Media Activism & Independent Media
View events for the week of 2/6/2022
Slingshot new volunteer meeting / article brainstorm for issue #135
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday February 06
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSlingshot collective
Location Details
Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705 - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Shattuck and Woolsey across from La Pena
Kick-off meeting to create Slingshot issue #135. Slingshot is an independent radical newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.

* Brainstorm articles for next issue
* Discussion forum for your article ideas
* Orientation on how you can submit articles, art, photographs
* Help us discuss our audience and themes for the next issue
* Discuss fundraising and distribution
* Your chance to comment on Slingshot

Everyone is welcome.
Issue #135 is due out in late March, 2022
Deadline for Issue #135 is March 4, 2022
sm_img_6764.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
For more event information: http://slingshotcollective.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 19th, 2022 10:35 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 202.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code