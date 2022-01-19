Kick-off meeting to create Slingshot issue #135. Slingshot is an independent radical newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.
* Brainstorm articles for next issue
* Discussion forum for your article ideas
* Orientation on how you can submit articles, art, photographs
* Help us discuss our audience and themes for the next issue
* Discuss fundraising and distribution
* Your chance to comment on Slingshot
Everyone is welcome.
Issue #135 is due out in late March, 2022
Deadline for Issue #135 is March 4, 2022
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Media Activism & Independent MediaView events for the week of 2/6/2022
|Slingshot new volunteer meeting / article brainstorm for issue #135
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday February 06
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Slingshot collective
|Location Details
|Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705 - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Shattuck and Woolsey across from La Pena
|
For more event information: http://slingshotcollective.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 19th, 2022 10:35 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network