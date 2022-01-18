Food Not Bombs Faces New Eviction Threat rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

by Keith McHenry (posted by Norse)

Food Not Bombs volunteers and those eating with them could be arrested and our equipment stolen by the property speculators on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 5 PM.from their new location next to University Copy at Cathcart & Pacific.

Their storage area near India Joze is also under threat of seizure.