Have you ever seen an injured seagull on the beach? Or found a baby bird on the ground? Or seen a stray dog running down a busy road? You can actually help these animals and potentially save their lives. Often times we turn away because we do not know what to do. In this Meetup Kitty will be sharing some advice on how we can help animals, wild and domestic, if and when we see them in need!
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Animal Liberation
|Meetup: What to do if You Find an Injured or Lost Animal
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday January 22
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Everywhere
|Location Details
|Where: ONLINE on Zoom! Link: dxe.io/meetupzoom
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6308518049...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 18th, 2022 5:53 PM
