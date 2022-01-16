David Snyder, the executive director of the First Amendment Coalition talks about the cases of independent journalists Bryan Carmody and Jeremy Portje who have both been illegally assaulted by police and had their equipment seized despite the California Shield Act which is supposed to protect them. He also discusses the judges who have issued warrants to take this action.

California journalists are under police attack despite the Shield Act which is supposed to protect journalists from police assaults and seizure of their cameras and recording equipment. WorkWeek interviews David Snyder, the executive director of the First Amendment Coalition about the cases of Bryan Carmody and Jeremy Portje. He discusses what the Shield Act is and also how the police and judges improperly issued warrants to attack journalists, their office and homes and their equipment.This interview was done on 1/12/22.Additional media:Sausalito Homeless Protest Police Attacks & Arrest Of Independent Journalist Jeremy PortjeSausalito Police Under Investigation for Treatment of Homeless ResidentsSPJ-Norcal Demands Investigation Into Arrest Of Journalist Jeremy Portje In SausalitoAttorneys: Sausalito Police Search Warrant Violates Journalist’s Rights Marin County judge allowed police to search Jeremy Portje's phone, camera despite First Amendment advocates’ concernsThe Assault On SF Journalist Bryan Carmody & Attacks On All Journalists & JournalismFreelance Journalism, Worker Rights and Repression With Journalist Sana SaleemThe Indictment Of Julian Assange, Journalists, Wikileaks & The Defense Of AssangeIFJ Defense of Bryan CarmodyPress Freedom FoundationSan Francisco police use sledgehammers on news videographer's doorSan Francisco police chief concedes raid on journalist was wrong — ‘I’m sorry’Police chief acknowledges raid on journalist’s home may have violated state lawsSF Cops concede that their search warrants were illegal, filing saysFor more information:First Amendment CoalitionWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project