Journalists Under Attack,The CA Shield Act & The Cases Of Brian Carmody & Jeremy Portje
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jan 16th, 2022 9:04 PM
David Snyder, the executive director of the First Amendment Coalition talks about the cases of independent journalists Bryan Carmody and Jeremy Portje who have both been illegally assaulted by police and had their equipment seized despite the California Shield Act which is supposed to protect them. He also discusses the judges who have issued warrants to take this action.
sm_portjejeremy-camera-3-1536x2048.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
California journalists are under police attack despite the Shield Act which is supposed to protect journalists from police assaults and seizure of their cameras and recording equipment. WorkWeek interviews David Snyder, the executive director of the First Amendment Coalition about the cases of Bryan Carmody and Jeremy Portje. He discusses what the Shield Act is and also how the police and judges improperly issued warrants to attack journalists, their office and homes and their equipment.

This interview was done on 1/12/22.

§Jornalist Bryan Carmody Press Pass
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jan 16th, 2022 9:04 PM
carmody_bryan_press_pass.jpg
Bryan Carmody has a press pass and was well known by the police and yet they violated his rights and they along with the judges were never held accountable by either the District Attorney or State Attorney General of California,
https://youtu.be/GNDni14Oqqk
§Police Illegal Raid of Bryan Carmody's Home
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jan 16th, 2022 9:04 PM
carmody_brian_bust.jpeg
The San Francisco police raided journalist Bryan Carmody's home without being held accountable.
https://youtu.be/GNDni14Oqqk
§Journalist Jeremy Being Held By The Police
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jan 16th, 2022 9:04 PM
sm_portje_jeremy_arrest.jpg
original image (1280x720)
Journalist Jeremy Corbyn was illegally attacked by the police and they also grabbed his cameras and other equipment part of which was on him. The State Attorney General Rob Banta has been completely quiet about these systemic violations of the law and failed to investigate and prosecute.
https://youtu.be/GNDni14Oqqk
