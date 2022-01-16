From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Journalists Under Attack,The CA Shield Act & The Cases Of Brian Carmody & Jeremy Portje
David Snyder, the executive director of the First Amendment Coalition talks about the cases of independent journalists Bryan Carmody and Jeremy Portje who have both been illegally assaulted by police and had their equipment seized despite the California Shield Act which is supposed to protect them. He also discusses the judges who have issued warrants to take this action.
California journalists are under police attack despite the Shield Act which is supposed to protect journalists from police assaults and seizure of their cameras and recording equipment. WorkWeek interviews David Snyder, the executive director of the First Amendment Coalition about the cases of Bryan Carmody and Jeremy Portje. He discusses what the Shield Act is and also how the police and judges improperly issued warrants to attack journalists, their office and homes and their equipment.
This interview was done on 1/12/22.
Additional media:
Sausalito Homeless Protest Police Attacks & Arrest Of Independent Journalist Jeremy Portje
https://youtu.be/A4KKDW0RLFs
Sausalito Police Under Investigation for Treatment of Homeless Residents
https://pacificsun.com/sausalito-police-investigation/
SPJ-Norcal Demands Investigation Into Arrest Of Journalist Jeremy Portje In Sausalito
https://spjnorcal.org/2021/12/07/spj-norcal-warns-marin-county-and-sausalito-officials-about-unlawful-conduct-in-arrest-of-journalist-jeremy-portje/
Attorneys: Sausalito Police Search Warrant Violates Journalist’s Rights Marin County judge allowed police to search Jeremy Portje's phone, camera despite First Amendment advocates’ concerns
https://pacificsun.com/sausalito-jeremy-portje-search-warrant/
The Assault On SF Journalist Bryan Carmody & Attacks On All Journalists & Journalism
https://youtu.be/ykK0-fdGNpk
Freelance Journalism, Worker Rights and Repression With Journalist Sana Saleem
https://youtu.be/A2i9LCu_q8I
The Indictment Of Julian Assange, Journalists, Wikileaks & The Defense Of Assange
https://youtu.be/Fm7DlyK9dbw
IFJ Defense of Bryan Carmody
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/united-states-journalists-house-raided-by-police.html
https://www.cjr.org/united_states_project/bryan-carmody-raid-anonymous-source.php
Press Freedom Foundation
https://www.pressfreedomdefensefund.org/news/2019/5/14/press-freedom-defense-fund-statement-in-support-of-san-francisco-based-journalist-bryan-carmody
San Francisco police use sledgehammers on news videographer's door
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=TzzJSsCH-i4
San Francisco police chief concedes raid on journalist was wrong — ‘I’m sorry’
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/San-Francisco-police-chief-concedes-raid-on-13895536.php
Police chief acknowledges raid on journalist’s home may have violated state laws
https://www.sfexaminer.com/the-city/chief-scott-says-raid-on-journalists-home-may-have-violated-state-laws/
SF Cops concede that their search warrants were illegal, filing says
https://48hills.org/2019/06/cops-concede-that-their-search-warrants-were-illegal-filing-says/
For more information:
First Amendment Coalition
https://firstamendmentcoalition.org/
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
