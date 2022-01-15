



In this conversation she plans to discuss her practice, which she calls “ancestry in progress,” which honors enslaved women’s resistance for an empowered present and imagines resilient Black futures.





Wednesday, 1/19/2022 @ 6 PM - 7 PM PT



RSVP for Zoom:



Or watch via livestream:



For questions about the program or problems registering, contact



For accommodations (such as ASL interpretation or captioning), call (415) 557-4557 or contact





ABOUT: Rebecca Hall, PhD



Dr. Rebecca Hall is a scholar, activist and educator, who writes and speaks on the history of race, gender, law and resistance, as well as on climate justice and intersectional feminist theory. Her areas of research include the legal history of slavery and the slave trade, African American women’s history and current legacies of slavery. Rebecca has taught at U.C. Santa Cruz, Berkeley Law, UC Berkeley’s history department and at the University of Utah. Join an online discussion with Rebecca Hall, PhD, author of "Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts," in which Hall details her search for stories of women warriors who have been left out of history records.In this conversation she plans to discuss her practice, which she calls “ancestry in progress,” which honors enslaved women’s resistance for an empowered present and imagines resilient Black futures.Wednesday, 1/19/2022 @ 6 PM - 7 PM PTRSVP for Zoom: https://sfpl-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QMc5zR_dTiWljbQ7O4DnKA Or watch via livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5jp90PmWMI&feature=youtu.be For questions about the program or problems registering, contact thirdevent [at] sfpl.org For accommodations (such as ASL interpretation or captioning), call (415) 557-4557 or contact accessibility [at] sfpl.org . Requesting at least 72 hours in advance will help ensure availability.ABOUT: Rebecca Hall, PhDDr. Rebecca Hall is a scholar, activist and educator, who writes and speaks on the history of race, gender, law and resistance, as well as on climate justice and intersectional feminist theory. Her areas of research include the legal history of slavery and the slave trade, African American women’s history and current legacies of slavery. Rebecca has taught at U.C. Santa Cruz, Berkeley Law, UC Berkeley’s history department and at the University of Utah. Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 15th, 2022 9:22 PM