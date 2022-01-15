top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice | Womyn
The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts w/ author Rebecca Hall
Date Wednesday January 19
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Public Library
Location Details
Online via Zoom or YouTube livestream
Join an online discussion with Rebecca Hall, PhD, author of "Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts," in which Hall details her search for stories of women warriors who have been left out of history records.

In this conversation she plans to discuss her practice, which she calls “ancestry in progress,” which honors enslaved women’s resistance for an empowered present and imagines resilient Black futures.


Wednesday, 1/19/2022 @ 6 PM - 7 PM PT

RSVP for Zoom: https://sfpl-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QMc5zR_dTiWljbQ7O4DnKA

Or watch via livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5jp90PmWMI&feature=youtu.be

For questions about the program or problems registering, contact thirdevent [at] sfpl.org.

For accommodations (such as ASL interpretation or captioning), call (415) 557-4557 or contact accessibility [at] sfpl.org. Requesting at least 72 hours in advance will help ensure availability.


ABOUT: Rebecca Hall, PhD

Dr. Rebecca Hall is a scholar, activist and educator, who writes and speaks on the history of race, gender, law and resistance, as well as on climate justice and intersectional feminist theory. Her areas of research include the legal history of slavery and the slave trade, African American women’s history and current legacies of slavery. Rebecca has taught at U.C. Santa Cruz, Berkeley Law, UC Berkeley’s history department and at the University of Utah.
