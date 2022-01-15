

Join us in marking this important anniversary in the long history of the fight for

reproductive rights.



Saturday, January 22, 2022 @ 2:45 PM – 4:15 PM PST



RSVP:



The meeting is open to the general public. Members of the public are invited to join the meeting by sending their name and email address to





Roe v Wade 49th Anniversary Rally



On January 22, 2022, the Los Altos/Mountain View branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will mark the 49th anniversary of the Roe v Wade Supreme Court rdecision which gave women the right to choose whether to continue a pregnancy.



The program, to be presented on Zoom from 2:45-4:15 pm, will include a presentation from Professor Leslie J Reagan of the University of Illinois, author of two books and a specialist on the history of women’s health in America.



A second speaker, NARAL Counsel Christina Krysinski , will discuss the latest threats to reproductive health rights in the United States.



State Senator Josh Becker will present a brief explanation of the funding project being developed to support women from states that are suppressing reproductive rights.



The program will also include members of the Los Altos Stage Company performing a scene from LASC’s upcoming production “Roe”, which focuses on Jane Roe, the plaintiff whose case made reproductive choice a Constitutional right.



With controversy swirling about limitation of reproductive choice in Texas, and a Supreme Court decision pending, the branch expects a lively discussion following the presentation. Attendees will also be encouraged to prepare an 8x11 Pro-Choice sign for display in a group screen shot at the close of the meeting to share on social media.







