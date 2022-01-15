Tuesday, January 18, 1 PM, SF Gray Panther Zoom Meeting: "Opportunities and Dangers for Medicare and Guaranteed Healthcare in California".



The Opportunities: California's Guaranteed Healthcare for All bill, AB 1400. This single-payer/Medicare-for-All state bill was bottled up during 2021. In 2022, it must pass the entire Assembly by January 31, 2022, a very short time span. It took the first step this week with your help: Over 250 people attended the Assembly Health Committee hearing online and it passed (11-3)! California single-payer advocates are making an all-out effort to pass this bill. Ellen Karel, chair of Health Care for All California (HCA), will talk about this effort and how we can help.



The Danger: The government plans to transfer the sickest traditional Medicare patients to private plans, Direct Contracting Entities, that profit by denying healthcare to vulnerable older and disabled people and will generate big profits by denying care and charging Medicare inflated prices. Ana Malinow, past president of Physicians for a National Health Plan (PNHP), will talk about the dangers of DCEs, had how we can fight them. For more event information: https://sfgraypanthers.wordpress.com/

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 15th, 2022 4:39 PM