Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 1/18/2022
Opportunities and Dangers for Medicare and Guaranteed Healthcare in California
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday January 18
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorMichael Lyon
Emailmlyon01 [at] comcast.net
Phone4152157575
Location Details
Zoom info: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2880330680?pwd=VXlSdVBERFM3OFVuVGdrampVQkovUT09.  ID  288 033 0680   Password 131457.  Phone in at 1-669 900 9128, then punch in 288 033 0680 and #, then 131457 and punch # again.
Tuesday, January 18, 1 PM, SF Gray Panther Zoom Meeting: "Opportunities and Dangers for Medicare and Guaranteed Healthcare in California". 

The Opportunities: California's Guaranteed Healthcare for All bill, AB 1400. This single-payer/Medicare-for-All state bill was bottled up during 2021. In 2022, it must pass the entire Assembly by January 31, 2022, a very short time span. It took the first step this week with your help: Over 250 people attended the Assembly Health Committee hearing online and it passed (11-3)!  California single-payer advocates are making an all-out effort to pass this bill.  Ellen Karel, chair of Health Care for All California (HCA),  will talk about this effort and how we can help.

The Danger:  The government plans to transfer the sickest traditional Medicare patients to private plans, Direct Contracting Entities, that profit by denying healthcare to vulnerable older and disabled people and will generate big profits by denying care and charging Medicare inflated prices. Ana Malinow, past president of Physicians for a National Health Plan (PNHP), will talk about the dangers of DCEs, had how we can fight them.
For more event information: https://sfgraypanthers.wordpress.com/

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 15th, 2022 4:39 PM
