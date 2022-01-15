D.C. Peace Walk for Voting Rights
When: January 17, 2020 @ 9:00 am
Livestream/recording: https://www.facebook.com/MartinLutherKingIII
Also: https://www.facebook.com/JustDemocracy
More info: https://deliverforvotingrights.com/
Martin Luther King III: “We need to keep the pressure on until voting rights legislation is signed, sealed, and delivered. That’s why, this Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend, Arndrea, Yolanda, and I are encouraging advocates across the country to honor my father’s legacy with action.”
Join the King family and numerous voting rights organizations as we gather in Washington, DC on MLK Day to demand that the U.S. Senate pass critical voting rights legislation. There is strength in numbers and we need your support to protect the freedom to vote.
In this pivotal moment, we cannot allow any barriers or roadblocks to stand in the way of safeguarding our fundamental freedoms, including the freedom to vote and the freedom to decide if, when, and how to raise a family.
The time to protect our freedom to vote is now. Honor MLK's legacy by joining the fight.
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections | Racial Justice
|Date
|Monday January 17
|Time
|6:00 AM - 8:00 AM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Deliver For Voting Rights
|Location Details
|Livestream of D.C. Voting Rights Event (recording to be available)
|
