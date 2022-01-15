top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 1/17/2022
MLK Day Peace Walk for Voting Rights in Washington D.C. w/ King Family (livestream)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday January 17
Time 6:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorDeliver For Voting Rights
Location Details
Livestream of D.C. Voting Rights Event (recording to be available)
D.C. Peace Walk for Voting Rights

When: January 17, 2020 @ 9:00 am

Livestream/recording: https://www.facebook.com/MartinLutherKingIII

Also: https://www.facebook.com/JustDemocracy

More info: https://deliverforvotingrights.com/

Martin Luther King III: “We need to keep the pressure on until voting rights legislation is signed, sealed, and delivered. That’s why, this Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend, Arndrea, Yolanda, and I are encouraging advocates across the country to honor my father’s legacy with action.”

Join the King family and numerous voting rights organizations as we gather in Washington, DC on MLK Day to demand that the U.S. Senate pass critical voting rights legislation. There is strength in numbers and we need your support to protect the freedom to vote.

In this pivotal moment, we cannot allow any barriers or roadblocks to stand in the way of safeguarding our fundamental freedoms, including the freedom to vote and the freedom to decide if, when, and how to raise a family.

The time to protect our freedom to vote is now. Honor MLK's legacy by joining the fight.

sm_screenshot_2022-01-15_at_12-55-03_deliver_for_voting_rights.jpg
original image (957x491)
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 15th, 2022 12:57 PM
§
by Deliver For Voting Rights
Saturday Jan 15th, 2022 12:57 PM
sm_screenshot_2022-01-01_at_10-32-05_deliver_for_voting_rights.jpg
original image (791x616)
MLK DAY 2022: VOTING RIGHTS NOW!

Family of civil rights icon, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., call for a weekend of Voting Rights marches and actions across the nation - pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act!

Sign the Voting Rights petition of Martin Luther King III here: https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/democrats-deliver-for-voting-rights

https://deliverforvotingrights.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 202.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code