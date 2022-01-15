top
South Bay
South Bay
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections | Racial Justice
Voting Rights Now! MLK Holiday Virtual Action Rally w/ Indivisible
Date Monday January 17
Time 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorIndivisible groups
Virtual rally and online actions for voting rights
VOTING RIGHTS CALL TO ACTION

Martin Luther King III: “We need to keep the pressure on until voting rights legislation is signed, sealed, and delivered. That’s why, this Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend, Arndrea, Yolanda, and I are encouraging advocates across the country to honor my father’s legacy with action.”

Join Invisible groups in the South Bay to heed this urgent call to action issued by the
King family, in the wake of the Senate's continued failure in December (and so far in January) to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.


Virtual Action Rally for Voting Rights w/ Special Guest, Rep. Ro Khanna

Sunday, January 16 @ 2 – 3:15 pm PST

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/dailykos_for-the-people/event/437020/

Indivisible South Peninsula and Orchard City Indivisible will host a special MLK Day of Action virtual event, featuring Congressman Ro Khanna, Sunday January 16th. During the event we will take a moment to call our senators, write to Biden and Harris, or write a Letter to the Editor about the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act (the combination bill that was passed in the House last week and immediately sent to the Senate). Signups for this virtual event will receive a Zoom link.


Virtual Action Rally for Voting Rights w/ Special Guest, Rep. Zoe Lofgren

Monday, January 17 @ 2 – 3 pm PST

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/dfadcoalition/event/436882/

On the MLK Jr. Holiday on Monday January 17th, Indivisible South Peninsula and
Indivisible San José are hosting another virtual MLK Day of Action event to remember
Martin Luther King and carry on with his struggle for voting rights and equality. At this event we will welcome special guest Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren and take action again near the end of the meeting. Signups for this virtual event will receive a Zoom link.
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
