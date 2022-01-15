VOTING RIGHTS CALL TO ACTION
Martin Luther King III: “We need to keep the pressure on until voting rights legislation is signed, sealed, and delivered. That’s why, this Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend, Arndrea, Yolanda, and I are encouraging advocates across the country to honor my father’s legacy with action.”
Join Invisible groups in the South Bay to heed this urgent call to action issued by the
King family, in the wake of the Senate's continued failure in December (and so far in January) to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
Virtual Action Rally for Voting Rights w/ Special Guest, Rep. Ro Khanna
Sunday, January 16 @ 2 – 3:15 pm PST
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/dailykos_for-the-people/event/437020/
Indivisible South Peninsula and Orchard City Indivisible will host a special MLK Day of Action virtual event, featuring Congressman Ro Khanna, Sunday January 16th. During the event we will take a moment to call our senators, write to Biden and Harris, or write a Letter to the Editor about the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act (the combination bill that was passed in the House last week and immediately sent to the Senate). Signups for this virtual event will receive a Zoom link.
Virtual Action Rally for Voting Rights w/ Special Guest, Rep. Zoe Lofgren
Monday, January 17 @ 2 – 3 pm PST
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/dfadcoalition/event/436882/
On the MLK Jr. Holiday on Monday January 17th, Indivisible South Peninsula and
Indivisible San José are hosting another virtual MLK Day of Action event to remember
Martin Luther King and carry on with his struggle for voting rights and equality. At this event we will welcome special guest Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren and take action again near the end of the meeting. Signups for this virtual event will receive a Zoom link.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 1/17/2022
|Voting Rights Now! MLK Holiday Virtual Action Rally w/ Indivisible
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday January 17
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Indivisible groups
|Location Details
|Virtual rally and online actions for voting rights
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 15th, 2022 10:51 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network