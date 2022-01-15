

the MLK Jr. Holiday on Tuesday, January 18th.



Register here:





American democracy is on the line, but together we can save it! Now it’s time for us to make our voices heard to pass the most significant anti-corruption and voting rights bills in generations!



We’ll call voting rights supporters in West Virginia and Arizona, and connect them with their Senators to ask them to do whatever it takes to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.



We’ll begin with a quick training session before we start making calls! All you’ll need is a computer or your phone/tablet.





Shift Schedule for Tuesday, January 18, 2022:



First Shift: 7 am - 9 am PT (10 am – noon ET)



Second Shift: 9 am - 11 am PT (noon – 2 pm ET)



Third Shift: 11 am - 1 pm PT (2 pm – 4 pm ET



