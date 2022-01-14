DxE investigator Matt Johnson is going to trial in Iowa on January 20th for rescuing a piglet named Gilly from horrific animal cruelty at a factory farm owned by Iowa Select Farms (ISF). Investigators exposed an extremely cruel mass-kill method known as “ventilation shutdown” (VSD). Join us at this Meetup to learn more about the Iowa trial, how we can support animal rescuers and industry whistleblowers, and what this could mean for animals and the movement!
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
|Saturday January 15
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Direct Action Everywhere
|sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
Where: ONLINE on Zoom! Link: http://www.dxe.io/meetupzoom
When: Saturday, January 15th, 11am ~ 12:30pm
What: Community meetup
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2836536537...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 14th, 2022 11:43 PM
