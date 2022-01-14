Whole Foods Protest on Bezos' Birthday by Dancing in the Street Out in Front



On a national day of action to Support Amazon Workers, Raging Grannies, Vigil for Democracy, and Dance of Peace protested in the street in front of Whole Foods in Palo Alto.

Photos by Bruce Lescher, ProBonoPhoto.org

Please credit the photographer



Two pronged action with dancing and singing by Vigil for Democracy, the Raging Grannies and Dance of Peace! Together again, as before on December 1, 2021 when they protested at this same location on national day of action to Strike for Choice.



Whole Foods is headquartered in Texas, yet their CEO has said nary a thing to support customers most of whom have uteruses, about the right to reproductive freedom. (Texas is, of course the state gone rogue with a near complete ban of abortion). Amazon owns Whole Foods and CEO Jeff Bezos has been union busting everywhere! It was Bezos' birthday so he got an "unhappy birthday to you" song too, but the best performance was dancing in the street and in front of one of the Whole Foods signs.