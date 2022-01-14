top
Peninsula

Related Categories: Peninsula | U.S. | Arts + Action | Labor & Workers | Womyn
Whole Foods Protest on Bezos' Birthday
by Dancing in the Street Out in Front
Friday Jan 14th, 2022 9:48 PM
On a national day of action to Support Amazon Workers, Raging Grannies, Vigil for Democracy, and Dance of Peace protested in the street in front of Whole Foods in Palo Alto.
sm_wf112blflowerypatio.jpg
original image (2147x2000)
Photos by Bruce Lescher, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer

Two pronged action with dancing and singing by Vigil for Democracy, the Raging Grannies and Dance of Peace! Together again, as before on December 1, 2021 when they protested at this same location on national day of action to Strike for Choice.

Whole Foods is headquartered in Texas, yet their CEO has said nary a thing to support customers most of whom have uteruses, about the right to reproductive freedom. (Texas is, of course the state gone rogue with a near complete ban of abortion). Amazon owns Whole Foods and CEO Jeff Bezos has been union busting everywhere! It was Bezos' birthday so he got an "unhappy birthday to you" song too, but the best performance was dancing in the street and in front of one of the Whole Foods signs.
http://www.supportamazonworkers.org
§Crossing in front of the store
by Stop Union Busting!
Friday Jan 14th, 2022 9:48 PM
sm_wf112blcrossstreet.jpg
original image (3000x1723)
Took over the intersection for awhile going back and forth...slooooowly
http://www.supportamazonworkers.org
§By the Whole Foods parking lot across from the main entrance
by Stop Union Busting!
Friday Jan 14th, 2022 9:48 PM
sm_wf112blpasserby.jpg
original image (2769x2000)
http://www.supportamazonworkers.org
§Red Cloak handmaiden joined in!
by Stop Union Busting!
Friday Jan 14th, 2022 9:48 PM
sm_wf112blpkglotlineup.jpg
original image (3000x1354)
http://www.supportamazonworkers.org
§"I owe my soul to the company store"
by Stop Union Busting!
Friday Jan 14th, 2022 9:48 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (2.6MB) | Embed Video
Sixteen Tons written by Merle Travis (sung here by Tennessee Ernie Ford) is about the plight of coal Kentucky miners
Video Courtesy Raging Grannies
http://www.supportamazonworkers.org
§Butterly (Dance of Peace) provided the music
by Stop Union Busting!
Friday Jan 14th, 2022 9:48 PM
sm_wf112bllast.jpg
original image (3000x1569)
http://www.supportamazonworkers.org
§"I owe my soul"
by Stop Union Busting!
Friday Jan 14th, 2022 9:48 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (3.2MB) | Embed Video
Dance of Peace
video courtesy Raging Grannies
http://www.supportamazonworkers.org
§Crossing
by Stop Union Busting!
Friday Jan 14th, 2022 9:48 PM
sm_wf112blmarniroberta.jpg
original image (2444x2000)
http://www.supportamazonworkers.org
§Dancing in the Street
by Stop Union Busting!
Friday Jan 14th, 2022 9:48 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (2.8MB) | Embed Video
Dance of Peace took over the intersection as its stage
http://www.supportamazonworkers.org
§singing
by Stop Union Busting!
Friday Jan 14th, 2022 9:48 PM
sm_wf112lcmbwasits.jpg
original image (1471x2000)
http://www.supportamazonworkers.org
§Shooting video
by Stop Union Busting!
Friday Jan 14th, 2022 9:48 PM
sm_wf112blmbwalinesup.jpg
original image (3000x1920)
MSM TV requested video so we shot it ourselves and sent it to them. They used it on evening news.
http://www.supportamazonworkers.org
§Poster the handmaiden carried
by Stop Union Busting!
Friday Jan 14th, 2022 9:48 PM
sm_tempimagebwbzgn.jpg
original image (772x1000)
thank you Vigil for Democracy for making this poster
http://www.supportamazonworkers.org
Add Your Comments
