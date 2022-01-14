



SPEAKER: LaTosha Brown, co-founder Black Voters Matter



Tue, Feb 15, 2022 @ 3:00 PM PST



RSVP:



LaTosha Brown, a 2019 fellow with The Institute of Politics at Harvard University, is an award-winning organizer, philanthropic consultant, political strategist, and jazz singer with over twenty years of experience working in the non-profit and philanthropy sectors on a wide variety of issues related to political empowerment, social justice, economic development, leadership development, wealth creation, and civil rights.



Brown is the co-founder of Black Voters Matter. This power-building southern-based civic engagement organization was instrumental in the 2017 Alabama U.S. Senate race and the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.



As a catalyst for change, thought leader, and social strategist, her national and global efforts have been known to organize, inspire and catapult people into action—not just lip service—enabling them to build power and wealth for themselves and their community.



