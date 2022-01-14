Join the National Domestic Workers Alliance and SEIU for an update on our campaign
to win a historic investment in home care and home care workers and to get energized
for our upcoming 6 week sprint!
Sign up below and on the 19th you will receive a phone call and be able to join this event directly by phone, together with thousands of other home care workers, domestic workers
and supporters all around the country.
WHAT: Care is Essential Campaign Town Hall
WHO: Care & Domestic Workers and Allies
WHEN: Wednesday, January 19, 7PM ET / 6PM CT / 5PM MT / 4PM PT
WHERE: Click RSVP link below, then on January 19th, you will receive a phone call and be able to join this event directly by phone, together with thousands of other home care workers, domestic workers and supporters all around the country.
RSVP: https://act.domesticworkers.org/a/townhall-jan2022?ms=cie-townhall-jan2022
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 1/19/2022
|Care is Essential Telephone Town Hall w/ National Domestic Workers Alliance & SEIU
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday January 19
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|NDWA and SEIU
|Location Details
|Telephone Town Hall
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 14th, 2022 10:27 AM
