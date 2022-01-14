top
Care is Essential Telephone Town Hall w/ National Domestic Workers Alliance & SEIU
Date Wednesday January 19
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorNDWA and SEIU
Location Details
Telephone Town Hall
Join the National Domestic Workers Alliance and SEIU for an update on our campaign
to win a historic investment in home care and home care workers and to get energized
for our upcoming 6 week sprint!

Sign up below and on the 19th you will receive a phone call and be able to join this event directly by phone, together with thousands of other home care workers, domestic workers
and supporters all around the country.

WHAT: Care is Essential Campaign Town Hall

WHO: Care & Domestic Workers and Allies

WHEN: Wednesday, January 19, 7PM ET / 6PM CT / 5PM MT / 4PM PT

WHERE: Click RSVP link below, then on January 19th, you will receive a phone call and be able to join this event directly by phone, together with thousands of other home care workers, domestic workers and supporters all around the country.

RSVP: https://act.domesticworkers.org/a/townhall-jan2022?ms=cie-townhall-jan2022
