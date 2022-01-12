Words That Made the Difference: Brown vs. the Board of Education is based on actual events in the fight to end school segregation and is set in the courtrooms of history, capturing the real words in court cases that culminated in Brown vs. The Board of Education.



The script draws from trial transcripts of the five cases that were brought together in front of the Supreme Court and from Chief Justice Earl Warren’s memoirs. The words of Brown took effect years after the legal ruling.



As California has faced a recent court order to desegregate a school district (Marin County, 2019), Brown vs. the Board of Education has continued meaning as the nation struggles with the need to be an anti-racist society.



Our recent awareness of pervasive discrimination and otherness still present in our nation is a reminder that the work for equity and social justice is still crucial, and that we must recognize our own ideologies and deep-seated beliefs, which motivate our thoughts and actions.



*This event will be held in-person in Rhythmix theater. For the health and safety of our community, ALL guests are required to show physical proof of Full COVID-19 Vaccination (at least 2 weeks after your last shot) or Negative COVID-19 test (PCR only, taken within 72 hours of the event) along with a photo ID for entry. All guests will be asked to remain masked during events and classes. Performers may not be masked, but are also required to be fully vaccinated.

