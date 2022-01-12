top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 1/16/2022
Rally and Caravan for Kerry Baxter Jr
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday January 16
Time 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorAnita L. Wills
Location Details
San Antonio Park, Oakland
January 16, 2022 will be the 11th year anniversary of the Murder of Kerry Baxter Junior. Join us for a March and Caravan at San Antonio Park in Oakland California.

The family and friends of Kerry Baxter Junior is holding a Community Rally and Caravan on the 11th year anniversary of his Murder. He was lured to San Antonio Park in East Oakland beaten and chased around the corner where he was shot in the back and died in front of San Antonio Church. It will be 11 years since he was murdered and the OPD has done nothing but harass his grandmother and put out lies about how he was killed. There were witnesses and others who saw what happened including his ex girlfriend and her friend who lured him to where he was killed. We are asking Attorney General Bonita to take over investigating his murder and prove that no one even the Police are above the law. We will meet at San Antonio Park and caravan to San Antonio Church where he was killed and then lead a caravan to the Downtown Oakland Police Station.
sm_baxterkerryjrpicture.jpg
original image (930x744)
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/19zALd3wz

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 12th, 2022 6:30 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 177.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code