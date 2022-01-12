top
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 2/18/2022
“Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust” Virtual Screening and Talk
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday February 18
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorOakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details
Virtual event only (RSVP for access details)
Join us on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Day of Remembrance for a virtual screening of acclaimed documentary, MANZANAR, DIVERTED: WHEN WATER BECOMES DUST, followed by a live dialogue with the filmmaker and special guests. From the majestic peaks of the snow-capped Sierras to the parched valley of Payahuunadü, “the land of flowing water,” MANZANAR, DIVERTED: WHEN WATER BECOMES DUST poetically weaves together memories of intergenerational women. Native Americans, Japanese-American WWII incarcerees and environmentalists form an unexpected alliance to defend their land and water from Los Angeles. Learn more about the film at: https://www.manzanardiverted.com/.

The event is presented with support from the Center for Asian America Media.

Donations are greatly appreciated and will support programs. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
sm_20220218manzanardiverted_thumbnail.jpg
original image (600x600)
For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/manzanar-diverted-sc...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 12th, 2022 3:32 PM
§Film poster
by Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Wednesday Jan 12th, 2022 3:32 PM
sm_flyer.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
https://oacc.cc/event/manzanar-diverted-sc...
