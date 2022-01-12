Join us on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Day of Remembrance for a virtual screening of acclaimed documentary, MANZANAR, DIVERTED: WHEN WATER BECOMES DUST, followed by a live dialogue with the filmmaker and special guests. From the majestic peaks of the snow-capped Sierras to the parched valley of Payahuunadü, “the land of flowing water,” MANZANAR, DIVERTED: WHEN WATER BECOMES DUST poetically weaves together memories of intergenerational women. Native Americans, Japanese-American WWII incarcerees and environmentalists form an unexpected alliance to defend their land and water from Los Angeles. Learn more about the film at: https://www.manzanardiverted.com/.
The event is presented with support from the Center for Asian America Media.
Donations are greatly appreciated and will support programs. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 2/18/2022
|“Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust” Virtual Screening and Talk
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday February 18
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Oakland Asian Cultural Center
|Location Details
|Virtual event only (RSVP for access details)
|
For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/manzanar-diverted-sc...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 12th, 2022 3:32 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network