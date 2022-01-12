



The event is presented with support from the Center for Asian America Media.



Donations are greatly appreciated and will support programs. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Join us on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Day of Remembrance for a virtual screening of acclaimed documentary, MANZANAR, DIVERTED: WHEN WATER BECOMES DUST, followed by a live dialogue with the filmmaker and special guests. From the majestic peaks of the snow-capped Sierras to the parched valley of Payahuunadü, “the land of flowing water,” MANZANAR, DIVERTED: WHEN WATER BECOMES DUST poetically weaves together memories of intergenerational women. Native Americans, Japanese-American WWII incarcerees and environmentalists form an unexpected alliance to defend their land and water from Los Angeles. Learn more about the film at: https://www.manzanardiverted.com/ The event is presented with support from the Center for Asian America Media.Donations are greatly appreciated and will support programs. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/manzanar-diverted-sc...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 12th, 2022 3:32 PM