Food Empowerment Project Announces New Anti-Dairy Literature by Mark Hawthorne



Food Empowerment Project (F.E.P.), a vegan food justice organization, is pleased to announce the release today of its new anti-dairy booklet "One Glass at a Time." Today, January 11, is the date that the U.S. dairy industry observes as National Milk Day. The eight-page booklet examines not only how animals are harmed for milk production but how the dairy industry hurts the environment and workers, as well as its role in colonization and environmental racism.