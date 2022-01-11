top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | North Bay / Marin | Environment & Forest Defense
Good News for Salmon Leaving Coastal Streams Entering the Ocean
by Todd
Tuesday Jan 11th, 2022 8:47 AM
According to a story in NW News Network the NOAA Fisheries are reporting some of the best conditions for young salmon leaving coastal rivers and streams and entering the Pacific Ocean. That’s because of a strong upwelling bringing nutrients up from the deeper parts of the Ocean and making nutrients available for the organisms young salmon eat.
ocean_salmon_nmfs_phoro.jpeg
According to a story in NW News Network the NOAA Fisheries are reporting some of the best conditions for young salmon leaving coastal rivers and streams and entering the Pacific Ocean. That’s because of a strong upwelling bringing nutrients up from the deeper parts of the Ocean and making nutrients available for the organisms young salmon eat.

Upwelling is a process in which deep, cold water rises to the surface due to wind blowing across the ocean surface near the coast, and allowing deeper waters to replace the water that was pushed away. The colder water is rich in nutrients producing higher biological productivity.

NOAA staff reported that conditions in 2021 was the second-best year recorded since the federal agency began monitoring ocean conditions.

“The great ocean conditions are especially good news for endangered coho salmon and may bode well for adult salmon returning over the next couple of years,” said Todd Steiner, Executive Director of Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) and its Salmon Protection And Watershed Network (SPAWN) program that works to protect and restore Marin’s coho salmon and steelhead population.

Steiner continued, “But only if the salmon return to healthy stream ecosystems. Right now, coho salmon are returning to spawn in Marin and thousands of people from throughout the Bay Area are coming out to see these amazing fish jump through the waterfalls to reach their natal spawning grounds to complete their life. To ensure this continues into the future, we need to enact science-based regulations to protect streams in Marin.”

Read the story from the NW News Network here: https://www.nwnewsnetwork.org/2022-01-04/good-ocean-conditions-could-be-good-news-for-salmon-noaa-says

Learn where to see spawning salmon in the Bay Area here: https://seaturtles.org/witness-greatness-on-a-creekwalk-tour/
https://seaturtles.org/good-news-for-salmo...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 177.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code