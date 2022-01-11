Date and time: Sat, February 5, 2022 @ 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM PST
Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/feb-22-santa-clara-valley-open-space-authority-virtual-volunteer-intake-tickets-204660975487
On Saturday, February 5th, the Open Space Authority will host a virtual volunteer intake and training for all individuals who wish to join our volunteer community.
Our meeting will be hosted on Zoom, we will make every effort to bridge the virtual gap and keep our meeting engaging and relevant. We expect it to last no more than 2 hours with some time for Q and A after presentations.
We will be covering the following:
--Agency history, mission, and accomplishments
--Introduce volunteer roles and opportunities now and in the years to come
--Provide instruction on how to use the Open Space Authority volunteer portal to log volunteer hours committed
We still need to handle the administrative "paperwork" of volunteering, despite the virtual nature of the event. None of these forms need to be completed and submitted prior to the webinar, but it is required before you can join us in the field. We will send out forms to registered attendees at least one week prior to intake.
PLEASE NOTE: Ages 18+ only - Due to both the constraints of youth volunteering and the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot accept applications for volunteers who are under 18.
If you have questions about this training, please contact Gavin Comstock at gcomstock [at] openspaceauthority.org or Kat Hill at khill [at] openspaceauthority.org. We will send Zoom links out to the emails used to register for this event so please look out for emails from khill [at] openspaceauthority.org or gcomstock [at] openspaceauthority.org.
We look forward to seeing you virtually for our training on February 5th.
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
|Date
|Saturday February 05
|Time
|9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Clara County Open Space Authority
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 11th, 2022 7:42 AM
