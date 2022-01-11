9:00 AM - 11:00 AM





Register here:



On Saturday, February 5th, the Open Space Authority will host a virtual volunteer intake and training for all individuals who wish to join our volunteer community.



Our meeting will be hosted on Zoom, we will make every effort to bridge the virtual gap and keep our meeting engaging and relevant. We expect it to last no more than 2 hours with some time for Q and A after presentations.



We will be covering the following:



--Agency history, mission, and accomplishments



--Introduce volunteer roles and opportunities now and in the years to come



--Provide instruction on how to use the Open Space Authority volunteer portal to log volunteer hours committed



We still need to handle the administrative "paperwork" of volunteering, despite the virtual nature of the event. None of these forms need to be completed and submitted prior to the webinar, but it is required before you can join us in the field. We will send out forms to registered attendees at least one week prior to intake.



PLEASE NOTE: Ages 18+ only - Due to both the constraints of youth volunteering and the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot accept applications for volunteers who are under 18.



If you have questions about this training, please contact Gavin Comstock at



