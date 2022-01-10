top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
SEIU1021 Leaders "Ludwig Did Not Have To Die" STOP Privatization & Zero Covid NOW!
by UFCLP
Monday Jan 10th, 2022 6:55 PM
San Francisco SEIU 1021 local leaders reported on the death of SEIU 1021 CCSF worker Ludwig Leota who was coerced back to the job where he contacted covid and passed away. They also talk about the privatization, union busting and fight for democracy in the union.
sm_img_4337_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SEIU1021 Leaders "Ludwig Did Not Have To Die" STOP Privatization Zero Covid NOW! & Union Democracy

SEIU 1021 San Francisco leader of SF General Hospital chapter president Brenda Barros and Community Health Centers vice chair Cheryl Thorton spoke out about the death of member Ludwig Leota who had serious health vulnerabilities but was coerced back to work from working remotely. Despite protests from Cheryl Thornton, the SEIU 1021 staff refused to stop this coercion by DPH bosses and did not even bother to attend his funeral when he passed away.

They also discuss the lack of cleaners and other PPE including N95 masks and a mass protocol for testing by the City and
County of San Francisco. They also discussed use of the pandemic to outsource and privatize public worker jobs to "non-profits" and other privately run agencies such as Healthcare 360 which the city funds and they do the same work as public workers at 30 to 40% less
pay without the pensions and benefits.

The city which has a hiring freeze is bringing in temps doing the same work without the conditions and benefits of public workers. This is creating a two tier union busting system according to these SEIU Local union leaders.

They also report on the attack on union democracy and the scheme to appoint union officers by the President Joseph Bryant without an election and also refusing to replace members to the union bargaining committee by elections.

This event was held also to call for Zero Covid which would crush the virus instead of allowing it to continue unabated. The SEIU which represents more than 750,000 workers in California has refused to demand full PPE, N95 masks and a Zero Covid policy from Governor Gavin Newsom and the Democratic legislature which has a super majority and a $31 billion dollars budget surplus. The program has hears directly from SEIU 1021 member Ludwig Leota who talks about his health condition and his personal fear about being forced leave his remote work and returning to the Homeless shelter where he knew he would be contaminated and die from Covid.

This press conference was held at the SF SEIU offices in San Francisco on Jan 8, 2022 and was sponsored by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party.

WorkWeek

Additional media:

Ludwig Did Not Have to Die, Covid, Privatization & Union Democracy In SEIU 1021
https://youtu.be/5uFqcQlFVJA

SF City Workers Issues With SEIU 1021 Negotiating Committee Member John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/EBNcMrhS5Lc

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/J6JJHgqTAsc
§Brenda Barros Reported On The Death Of Ludwig Leota & Continued Dangers
by UFCLP
Monday Jan 10th, 2022 6:55 PM
sm_img_4313_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Brenda Barros, the SEIU 1021 San Francisco General Hospital Chapter president reported on the shortage of cleaning material and the continue threat from covid to DPH and public workers.
https://youtu.be/J6JJHgqTAsc
§Ludwig Leota Did Not Have To Die
by UFCLP
Monday Jan 10th, 2022 6:55 PM
sm_leota_ludwig_picture_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SEIU 1021 San Francisco DPH worker Ludwig Leota had serious vulnerabilities but the management ordered him back to work where he contracted Covid-19 and died. The union staff were informed about the dangers but did not fight the city to fight to allow to continue to work remotely.
https://youtu.be/J6JJHgqTAsc
§Workers Angry About Top Down Negotiations & Two Tiers Union Busting
by UFCLP
Monday Jan 10th, 2022 6:55 PM
sm_img_4314_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers are angry about the top down negotiations, secret deals and the union leadership supporting two tiers with one wage, benefit and conditions for public workers and another for "non profits" like Healthcare 360.
https://youtu.be/J6JJHgqTAsc
§Zero Covid Now For CCSF Workers
by UFCLP
Monday Jan 10th, 2022 6:55 PM
sm_img_4296_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The press conference and rally called for a Zero Covid policy to crush the virus and defend the lives of public workers and the people.
https://youtu.be/J6JJHgqTAsc
§"Non-profit" Healthcare 360 Siphoning Off Patients From Public Services
by UFCLP
Monday Jan 10th, 2022 6:55 PM
sm_healthcare_360_1.jpg
original image (1500x1054)
The SEIU 1021 leadership in San Franciso and statewide SEIU are colliding with non-profits like Healthcare 360 to push more public money for this entity and help destroy public service jobs with a two tier system.
https://youtu.be/J6JJHgqTAsc
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 177.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code