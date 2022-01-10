

Youth Chinese Orchestra!



Saturday, February 5, 2022 @ 4 PM - 5 PM PT



RSVP:



Aimusic has been called a local treasure by the Arts Council Silicon Valley, and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has praised them as “one of the very few ensembles in the United States dedicated to educating young people, their families and communities through traditional Chinese music, and carrying out its mission with great success.”



They have also been one of the very few Asian-American cultural groups awarded by

the City, the State, and the Federal government, and have been featured in the media both locally, nationally and internationally.



