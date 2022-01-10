Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with a musical performance by the Aimusic Firebird
Youth Chinese Orchestra!
Saturday, February 5, 2022 @ 4 PM - 5 PM PT
RSVP: https://sjpl.bibliocommons.com/events/618afd40ba69d42800b7c1e9
Aimusic has been called a local treasure by the Arts Council Silicon Valley, and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has praised them as “one of the very few ensembles in the United States dedicated to educating young people, their families and communities through traditional Chinese music, and carrying out its mission with great success.”
They have also been one of the very few Asian-American cultural groups awarded by
the City, the State, and the Federal government, and have been featured in the media both locally, nationally and internationally.
Participants will need to log into the Zoom class to connect to the program. Zoom login information will be emailed on the day of the program.
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 10th, 2022 3:53 PM
