top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 2/5/2022
Lunar New Year 2022: Aimusic Firebird Youth Chinese Orchestra (Virtual)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday February 05
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorDr. MLK Jr. Public Library San Jose
Location Details
Online event
Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with a musical performance by the Aimusic Firebird
Youth Chinese Orchestra!

Saturday, February 5, 2022 @ 4 PM - 5 PM PT

RSVP: https://sjpl.bibliocommons.com/events/618afd40ba69d42800b7c1e9

Aimusic has been called a local treasure by the Arts Council Silicon Valley, and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has praised them as “one of the very few ensembles in the United States dedicated to educating young people, their families and communities through traditional Chinese music, and carrying out its mission with great success.”

They have also been one of the very few Asian-American cultural groups awarded by
the City, the State, and the Federal government, and have been featured in the media both locally, nationally and internationally.

Participants will need to log into the Zoom class to connect to the program. Zoom login information will be emailed on the day of the program.
sm_ao.jpg
original image (1440x960)
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 10th, 2022 3:53 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 177.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code