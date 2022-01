Host: The King Center (



Thursday, January 13, 2022 @ 7 AM - 2:30 PM PT (10 A.M – 5:30 P.M ET)



Friday, January 14, 2022 @ 7 AM - 2 PM PT (10 A.M – 5 P.M ET)



Livestream FB :



Youtube:



More info:





The Virtual Beloved Community Global Summit focuses on the 2022 King Holiday Observance theme, “It Starts with Me! Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community.”



The panelists and audience will engage in a variety of conversations around what it means to shift our priorities to address the myriad of social justice and societal challenges facing humanity globally; how we shift our priorities; and, why it is important to make these shifts.



Each session will include Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s prophetic words as a means for centering the conversation.





Beloved Community Global Summit participants:



--Michael Tubbs, Former Mayor of Stockton, Author of “Deeper The Roots: A Memoir of Hope and Home”



--Irshad Manji, Educator, Author of “The Trouble with Islam Today,” “Allah, Liberty and Love”



--Cliff Albright, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter



--Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones, and author of "Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America"



--Lin-Manual Miranda, Actor, Songwriter, Singer, Playwright, Producer, and Film Director



--Audra McDonald, actress and singer.





MISSION: The King Center



