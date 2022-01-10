Rev. Dr. MLK Jr. Holiday Observance: 2022 Virtual Beloved Community Global Summit
Host: The King Center (https://thekingcenter.org)
Thursday, January 13, 2022 @ 7 AM - 2:30 PM PT (10 A.M – 5:30 P.M ET)
Friday, January 14, 2022 @ 7 AM - 2 PM PT (10 A.M – 4 P.M ET)
Livestream FB : https://www.facebook.com/thekingcenter/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne9tMDgmZ9M\
More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-2022-virtual-beloved-community-global-summit-tickets-229055620527
The Virtual Beloved Community Global Summit focuses on the 2022 King Holiday Observance theme, “It Starts with Me! Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community.”
The panelists and audience will engage in a variety of conversations around what it means to shift our priorities to address the myriad of social justice and societal challenges facing humanity globally; how we shift our priorities; and, why it is important to make these shifts.
Each session will include Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s prophetic words as a means for centering the conversation.
Beloved Community Global Summit participants:
--Michael Tubbs, Former Mayor of Stockton, Author of “Deeper The Roots: A Memoir of Hope and Home”
--Irshad Manji, Educator, Author of “The Trouble with Islam Today,” “Allah, Liberty and Love”
--Cliff Albright, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter
--Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones, and author of "Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America"
--Lin-Manual Miranda, Actor, Songwriter, Singer, Playwright, Producer, and Film Director
--Audra McDonald, actress and singer.
MISSION: The King Center
Our mission is to empower people to create a just, humane, equitable and peaceful world by applying Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology (Nonviolence365). The King Center is a center of learning & education, events, and civil rights history located in Atlanta, GA.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 1/13/2022
|MLK Center: 2022 Virtual Beloved Community Global Summit
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday January 13
|Time
|7:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Conference
|Organizer/Author
|The King Center
|Rosalind McGinnis: 2021kho [at] thekingcenter.org
|Location Details
|Virtual conference via livestream. Join us via YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
|
For more event information: https://thekingcenter.org/event/the-2022-v...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 10th, 2022 2:52 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network