Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 1/13/2022
MLK Center: 2022 Virtual Beloved Community Global Summit
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday January 13
Time 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorThe King Center
EmailRosalind McGinnis: 2021kho [at] thekingcenter.org
Location Details
Virtual conference via livestream. Join us via YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
Rev. Dr. MLK Jr. Holiday Observance: 2022 Virtual Beloved Community Global Summit

Host: The King Center (https://thekingcenter.org)

Thursday, January 13, 2022 @ 7 AM - 2:30 PM PT (10 A.M – 5:30 P.M ET)

Friday, January 14, 2022 @ 7 AM - 2 PM PT (10 A.M – 4 P.M ET)

Livestream FB : https://www.facebook.com/thekingcenter/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne9tMDgmZ9M\

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-2022-virtual-beloved-community-global-summit-tickets-229055620527


The Virtual Beloved Community Global Summit focuses on the 2022 King Holiday Observance theme, “It Starts with Me! Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community.”

The panelists and audience will engage in a variety of conversations around what it means to shift our priorities to address the myriad of social justice and societal challenges facing humanity globally; how we shift our priorities; and, why it is important to make these shifts.

Each session will include Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s prophetic words as a means for centering the conversation.


Beloved Community Global Summit participants:

--Michael Tubbs, Former Mayor of Stockton, Author of “Deeper The Roots: A Memoir of Hope and Home”

--Irshad Manji, Educator, Author of “The Trouble with Islam Today,” “Allah, Liberty and Love”

--Cliff Albright, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter

--Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones, and author of "Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America"

--Lin-Manual Miranda, Actor, Songwriter, Singer, Playwright, Producer, and Film Director

--Audra McDonald, actress and singer.


MISSION: The King Center

Our mission is to empower people to create a just, humane, equitable and peaceful world by applying Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology (Nonviolence365). The King Center is a center of learning & education, events, and civil rights history located in Atlanta, GA.
mlk_conference.jpg
For more event information: https://thekingcenter.org/event/the-2022-v...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 10th, 2022 2:52 PM
§
by The King Center
Monday Jan 10th, 2022 2:52 PM
sm_screenshot_2022-01-01_at_10-32-05_deliver_for_voting_rights.jpg
original image (791x616)
MLK DAY 2022: VOTING RIGHTS NOW!

Family of civil rights icon, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., call for a weekend of Voting Rights marches and actions across the nation - pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act!

Sign the Voting Rights petition of Martin Luther King III here: https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/democrats-deliver-for-voting-rights

https://deliverforvotingrights.com/
https://thekingcenter.org/event/the-2022-v...
