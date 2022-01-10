



Co-hosts: Voice of Witness & San Francisco Public Library



Feb 18, 2022 @ 12:00 PM PT



On September 20, 2017, Hurricane María pummeled Puerto Rico for over thirty hours. As brutal as the storm was, the real catastrophe was yet to come. Lack of government support left many in the archipelago without electricity, clean drinking water, food and medical care for months. Years later, Puerto Rico is still recovering.



Mi María: Surviving the Storm brings together seventeen stories of perseverance and community that ask what it means to be a US citizen in a colonial context, how communities come together in the wake of disaster and how precarity is exacerbated for those on the frontlines of the climate crisis.



Edited by Ricia Anne Chansky, professor of literature in the Department of English at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, and Marci Denesiuk, writer and an adjunct professor in the Department of English at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez.





ABOUT: Voice of Witness (VOW)



https://voiceofwitness.org/



Voice of Witness (VOW) is an award-winning nonprofit that advances human rights by amplifying the voices of people impacted by—and fighting against—injustice.



