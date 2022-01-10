For the 8th consecutive year the Anti Police-Terror Project invites the Bay Area into the streets of Oakland to Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy!



This year, due to the uncontrolled spread of omicron, we will have another car caravan that will conclude with a mutual-aid drive-thru giveaway.

Join us to caravan and mourn the hundreds of lives we’ve lost to violence in the streets in just the last two years, as well as those lost at the hands of police. In the radical spirit of Dr. King, we demand “an all-out war against poverty” and an end to violence through healing — not a war on people, not more police.



Every year we take MLK Day as an opportunity to celebrate and reclaim King's true revolutionary spirit, which is especially important as our communities reel from the impacts of the ongoing pandemic. The impacts have manifested as increased gun violence in Oakland and even more tragic deaths on our streets on top of the thousands of lives lost to Covid.



This year we will ride for ALL OF US and heal together as a united community. One Struggle. One Fight. One People. For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/8th-annua...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 10th, 2022 7:58 AM