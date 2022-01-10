top
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 1/17/2022
8th Annual Day of Action to Reclaim MLK's Radical Legacy: Car Caravan and Drive-Thru Giveaway
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday January 17
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorAnti Police-Terror Project
Emailinfo [at] antipoliceterrorproject.org
Location Details
We will meet at the Port of Oakland — near Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, 2777 Middle Harbor Rd, Oakland, CA 94607

Schedule:
11 am - Meet at the Port of Oakland & listen to speakers on radio
12:30 pm - Car caravan departs & ends with drive-thru mutual aid giveaway organized by Community Ready Corps and Mental Health First
For the 8th consecutive year the Anti Police-Terror Project invites the Bay Area into the streets of Oakland to Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy!

This year, due to the uncontrolled spread of omicron, we will have another car caravan that will conclude with a mutual-aid drive-thru giveaway.
Join us to caravan and mourn the hundreds of lives we’ve lost to violence in the streets in just the last two years, as well as those lost at the hands of police. In the radical spirit of Dr. King, we demand “an all-out war against poverty” and an end to violence through healing — not a war on people, not more police.

Every year we take MLK Day as an opportunity to celebrate and reclaim King's true revolutionary spirit, which is especially important as our communities reel from the impacts of the ongoing pandemic. The impacts have manifested as increased gun violence in Oakland and even more tragic deaths on our streets on top of the thousands of lives lost to Covid.

This year we will ride for ALL OF US and heal together as a united community. One Struggle. One Fight. One People.
sm_reclaim_mlk_graphic_2_event.v2.jpg
original image (1200x675)
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/8th-annua...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 10th, 2022 7:58 AM
